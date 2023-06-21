Photos: Michael Malone flashes a tattoo dedicated to his first NBA championship run

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone is having such an incredible time as a champion for the first time that he decided to get a tattoo dedicated to his first NBA title. He immortalized the franchise's first title following the team's championship parade.

Since winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Malone and the Nuggets have had the time of their lives. Even though it's obvious that the players were having a great time celebrating their win, their coach seems to be the one having the most fun. So much fun that he made sure to get inked to remember the moment.

His tattoo features the team's first mascot, Maxie the Miner, with the NBA title. Honoring the franchise's history was in good taste.

Malone wasn't the only staff from the Nuggets to get tatted up after winning the championship. According to the artist, Mike Diaz, he also gave an identical design to the team's video coordinator, Connor Griffin. Diaz also said that he'll tattoo Nuggets assistant coach Ryan Bowen on Wednesday.

Michael Malone shares a moment with Michael Porter Jr. after winning the NBA championship

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Following their title win against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals, Michael Porter Jr. celebrated with his teammates. During the series, there were a few games where Porter struggled offensively, which could've discouraged him. Michael Malone took the chance to encourage the 6-foot-10 small forward that he was important to their title win.

The two were seen talking on the court, and Malone thanked the offensive forward for his contributions.

"You helped us win a championship. You're a part of that," Malone told Porter. "Don't (say) like, 'Oh, I didn't make shots.' We won the championship because of you ... and we're gonna win another one. I appreciate you."

MPJ averaged 9.6 points and 8.4 rebounds and shot 32.8%. Despite his offensive struggles, he was still extremely useful. Given his length, he was able to help the Nuggets on defense. Porter's reach was enough to alter shots, especially inside the paint.

In Game 5, Porter made sure to help Nikola Jokic and the team finish the job. He had 16 points and 13 rebounds, which played a huge part in clinching the NBA title.

