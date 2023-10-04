“Pi*sed off he went to Adrian Griffin”: Jimmy Butler sheds light on unheard beef with Bucks coach while discussing Damian Lillard 

Jimmy Butler is frustrated by the fact that Damian Lillard didn't land with him and the Miami Heat. According to Butler, he wasn't too happy to find out that Lillard was joining Adrian Griffin and the Milwaukee Bucks. Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, he has made it clear that there's no love lost between him and recently appointed Bucks coach Adrian Griffin.

Of course, while many took his comments to be indicative of a feud between him and Griffin stemming from both of their days in Chicago, that isn't the case. When Butler played for the Chicago Bulls, where Griffin was working as an assistant coach, he credited Griffin with helping him take his game to the next level.

Despite that, Butler, who has earned a reputation as a fierce competitor, is likely to use the Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee as fuel heading into this season. After previously stating that he and the Heat would eliminate Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Adrian Griffin from the playoffs, Jimmy Butler made headlines, stating:

"I'm more pissed off that [Damian Lillard] went to Milwaukee because he went to Adrian Griffin's team. Everybody knows I don't like Adrian Griffin at all. Since my Chicago days," he said.

Looking back at Jimmy Butler and Adrian Griffin's relationship in Chicago

While Jimmy Butler is likely dead serious about his competitive desire to eliminate Griffin and the Bucks from the playoffs, the two actually have a good relationship. When Butler was coming up in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Griffin was an assistant coach under Tom Thibodeau.

Back in 2015, Butler spoke to media members while accepting the 'Most Improved Player' award, where he credited Griffin as being a big reason that he was able to evolve his game and find success. When asked by media members what contributed to his growth as a player, he joked:

"I think Adrian Griffin had a lot because he had to deal with me just being unbearable because I was a rookie and I wanted to play so I beat him one-on-one a lot my rookie year and he can't beat me to this day, but I think he has a lot to do with who I am,” he said.

At the time, Griffin and Bulls All-Star Luol Deng would pick Jimmy Butler up and take him for extra workouts at the Berto Center where the team trained. Over the years, the pair developed a strong bond, which continues to this day.

Despite that, with Butler's fierce competitive spirit, it's safe to say he won't be holding back when the Heat play the Bucks.