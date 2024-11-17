Pic: Jaylen Brown's girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick shows off brand new $186,000 Mercedes

Jaylen Brown's girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick has shared a picture of her new luxury ride. The former Chicago Sky player uploaded an image and a video of her brand-new Mercedes on her Instagram story with her 618K followers.

She accompanied a caption with her post to express her thoughts on her new ride.

"My new baby🖤," she wrote.

Jaylen Brown's girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick shows off her new Mercedes on her IG story. (Credits: @kysrerae/Instagram)

The vehicle in the picture is a black 2025 Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV. The luxury SUV is listed for a hefty $186,100 on the official Mercedes-Benz website. The automobile comes with a handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine with hybrid assist. It houses a whopping 577 horsepower under the hood and can do 0 to 60mph in just 4.2 seconds.

The vehicle can house five passengers and comes with the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G-Tronic automatic transmission system.

Jaylen Brown's girlfriend posted more pictures of her new ride in her following stories. In one picture, she placed her new black vehicle beside her white Range Rover, showing off a glimpse of her luxury car collection to her fans.

Gondrezick shows off her new ride on her IG story. (Credits: @kysrerae/Instagram)

In her last story, the former Chicago Sky player shared a selfie of herself sitting in her new Mercedes. in the picture, Gondrezick is seen wearing a white hoodie and has her sunglasses mounted on her collar.

Jaylen Brown's girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick talks about mental health awareness in women's basketball

Jaylen Brown's girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick talked about mental health awareness in women's basketball during her appearance on the Oct. 25 episode of "Meg on the Mic" podcast. As per her own experiences, Gondrezick remarked that mental health issues today have been hitting people sooner at a younger age.

She applauded the athletes in women's basketball for their great management of the pressure that comes from playing in the big leagues. She also gave her flowers to the teams for taking mental health seriously.

"I think the girls in women's basketball are doing a very good job of managing that and they are building teams around them," Gondrezick said. "Now that they have people instruct and lead them to you know, to what it is that they want to do and accomplish and to be able to balance that and if anything I think that it opens up the gateway to experience and to value the importance of health at an earlier age."

Kysre Gondrezick is still a free agent in the WNBA space. She last put on the Chicago Sky jersey in the 2023-24 season but was waived as she did not make the final roster. The former basketball professional is now in a transition phase for her career. She is slowly moving away from balling and trying her luck out in the modeling space.

