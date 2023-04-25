"Pick up the f**king phone"- Kobe Bryant once scared the living hell out of Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith has built a reputation for his fearless takes but had to admit that Kobe Bryant was something else.

The ESPN analyst once appeared on the Howard Stern Show to promote the release of his book “Straight Shooter.” Stern grilled him on a few topics regarding his no-holds-barred approach when it comes to an athlete’s performance.

Smith revealed that this analysis sometimes earned him calls from some athletes, including Bryant. Here’s the sports talk show host narrating a back-and-forth with the legendary Laker (via Awful Announcing):

“Kobe, God rest his soul. Now he scared me. Kobe scared the living sh*t out of me. Kobe was a savant. You did not know more basketball than Kobe Bryant. So when Kobe Bryant called you to complain, and I can quote him. I miss him so much. I can quote him for you right now.

“Voicemail. ‘You know who this is motherf**ker. Get your a** up, pick up the f**king phone and call me back. That bulls**t you just said. And don’t keep me waiting. Your a** better not go on the air and say some other sh*t before you talk to me.’”

Stephen A. Smith added that Bryant would fault Smith’s, noting the intricacies that pushed the basketball star to sometimes force shots. The sports TV personality, however, added that he stood his ground as much as possible.

Finally, the Laker great said:

“I have no idea why I love your a**, I really don’t. You go on the air and you say that shit again, I’m calling you to curse your a** out.”

Kobe Bryant was the ultimate competitor that will do everything to win basketball games. He was never fazed by any competition and strived to improve his game with maniacal dedication.

Bryant’s unforgiving personality to win at all costs often grated on his teammates. He couldn’t get along with Dwight Howard and even had several run-ins with another legendary Laker in Shaquille O’Neal.

“KB24’s” style, attitude and approach, however, turned out to be the qualities that endeared him to Laker Nation.

Magic Johnson called Kobe Bryant the “greatest Laker”

The LA Lakers are arguably the most storied franchise. They own 17 championships, which is tied with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history.

The franchise has employed some of the best basketball players in the league's history. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West and many others once donned the purple and gold colors.

For Johnson, he does not doubt that Bryant was the greatest of them all to play for the Lakers. Here’s “Junior’s” tribute to the “Black Mamba” before his final regular-season game:

“For 20 years, excellence. For 20 years, Kobe Bryant has never cheated the game, he has never cheated us as fans.”

“He has played through injury, he has played hurt and we have five championship banners to show for it. For the last 20 years, this man has been the biggest and greatest celebrity we have had in this town. He is not only a great sports icon but also the greatest to wear the purple and gold.”

