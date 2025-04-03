PICS: Jimmy Butler goes through solid recovery routine ahead of marquee Warriors vs Lakers clash

Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors held off the feisty Grizzlies to walk away from Memphis with a 134-125 win. Jimmy Buckets gave Steph Curry, who had a 52-point explosion, a big lift. Butler finished twith 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

After leaving Tennessee with a win, the Dubs traveled to Los Angeles for a marquee showdown with the LA Lakers. Ahead of the highly coveted duel, Butler spent time working on his recovery with Alo Yoga.

Jimmy Butler shares post game recovery routine ahead of the Warriors' showdown with the Lakers on Wednesday. [photo: @jimmybutler/IG]

Since early last year, Jimmy Butler has been maximizing the brand’s postgame routine and regimen. The company featured him in its “Move Into Wellness” campaign in 2024. Butler’s postgame work was the highlight of the ad.

The veteran forward and the Dubs need to work on their recovery to prepare for the Lakers, who have a two-day break. The Warriors have been away from San Francisco since March 22, so they’re road-weary and raring to cap off their trip with a victory. A victory against the Lakers would put an exclamation point to their swing outside the Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors are 19-4 with Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors badly needed a spark ahead of the February trade deadline. They were 10th in the Western Conference after a 104-99 win against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 3. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters they couldn’t afford to stand pat if they wanted to challenge for the championship.

Two days later, the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler, the former disgruntled Miami Heat star. With Buckets on the roster, the Dubs have surged to No. 5 in the Western Conference with a 44-31 record. Golden State is 19-4 with Butler and 18-2 when the forward has suited up alongside Steph Curry.

Despite their resurgence, the Warriors are still chasing an outright playoff berth. The Dubs are fifth in the West, but the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32), LA Clippers (44-32) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32) are only half a game behind. If the Warriors struggle, they might drop to the play-in tournament, which will be played by teams ranked No. 7-10.

The Golden State Warriors are winless in three tries against the LA Lakers this season. Jimmy Butler’s arrival could be the boost they need to break through against LeBron James and Co.

