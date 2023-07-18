With the release of the "Barbie" film, Twitter parody account Buttcrack Sports posted an edited picture of LeBron James with a background design of the "Barbie" premiere.

Buttcrack Sports is known for creating hilariously fake and edited posts on Twitter for NBA fans to indulge themselves with.

This edited picture of LeBron James was originally posted on Reddit, with the uploader mentioning that James wore this outfit to celebrate his daughter's birthday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports LeBron James has arrived at the Barbie movie premiere

Similar to the original Reddit post, the image is believed to be AI-generated as it showcases LeBron James wearing a pink shirt, a pink skirt and even carrying a pink bag.

As Buttcrack Sports joins in on the excitement surrounding the movie "Barbie," a number of NBA fans on Twitter tweeted their reactions to the image.

Joshua Ford @JoshuaF81811527 TURNED INTO A QUEEN NO PUN INTENDED, I WONDER DID HE POST IT @ButtCrackSports THE KINGTURNED INTO A QUEEN NO PUN INTENDED, I WONDER DID HE POST IT

mettum @m3ttum @ButtCrackSports he put it on way better than stefraud curry could

LeBron James has been known for showing up in a fashionable manner at movie premieres, but never of this nature. James usually goes the classy route with his attire choices.

Premiere of Warner Bros. "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Above was the suit he wore to the premiere of his film with Warner Bros, "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

Some of the fan reactions mentioned that they saw Russell Westbrook or even Kyle Kuzma in this kind of attire.

Westbrook and Kuzma are known as two of the NBA's most fashionable and flamboyant individuals. There are fans and even media personnel who have laughed at their choices of attire fits. They sometimes have gone viral with the outfits they showcased on pregame tunnel walks.

Looking back on the time LeBron James wore a suit with shorts to Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals

Despite the 124-114 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, James' 51-point effort and his attire didn't go unnoticed.

James entered and exited the Warriors' arena wearing a suit and shorts. There were some fans who were confused with the decision to go with shorts instead of pants or slacks.

It was found out that the suit was designed by Thom Browne, a fashion designer who pairs suits with shorts.

Besides James, the rest of the Cavaliers team wore Thom Browne suits during playoff road games. Former Cavaliers coach Ty Lue talked about it and found the whole team routine as "a sign of unity."

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault