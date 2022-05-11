Pictures: Chris Paul spotted wearing a Brittney Griner shirt in support of Phoenix Mercury star as talks to free her from Russian custody ramp-up

Following a successful outing in Game 5, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul was seen donning a Brittney Griner themed t-shirt in support of her detainment in Russia.

Paul was seen wearing a t-shirt with her likeness at the post-game press conference, as reported by Davi McMenamin.

As a complicated situation that continues to develop, several athletes have risen in support for Griner's cause. When asked about his t-shirt during the presser after Game 5, Chris Paul had this to say:

"I don't think this is an NBA-WNBA thing. I think everybody wants her home. She is a huge part of the community here. We all support her and just want to try to get her home ASAP. We all in support of BG. We miss her in the practice facility, day in and day out. So just trying to get her home."

Showing support for the Phoenix Mercury star, the Suns guard has been an active voice in supporting the WNBA counterpart in Phoenix.

Griner, who has been detained in Russia over alleged possession of cannabis at an airport, has been away for over three months. While the State Department has suggested that this is a case of wrongful detention, the charge itself remains consistent with the laws in Russia.

As things stand, Brittney Griner is set to be released from detention on May 19th. While a case is being prepared against her by Russian prosecutors, the U.S. State Department continues to file for wrongful detainment to bring her back home.

While the issue remains a serious one and has garnered a lot of attention from the press, the support shown by the NBA fraternity towards Griner and other members of the basketball community has been a welcome sight.

Chris Paul's continued support towards the WNBA

Chris Paul alongside Devin Booker and Jae Crowder at the 2021 WNBA Semifinals.

Chris Paul rocking a Brittney Griner shirt is but a small gesture to support her cause. In matters regarding supporting and promoting the WNBA, Paul has been an active figure, to say the least.

Most notably, the Suns guard was seen in attendance at the Phoenix Mercury WNBA semifinals game alongside his teammate Devin Booker. Showing support to Griner along with Diana Taurasi, Paul was seen rocking a Mercury promotional t-shirt for the game.

The Suns guard has actively promoted the team by drawing crowds. Earlier during the 2021 WNBA playoffs, Chris Paul paid for 500 tickets to the Phoenix Mercury's Game 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces.

Earlier in the month of February, Paul also won the Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award.

Giving props to the 37-year-old for his efforts in promoting the WNBA and women's college basketball, Paul has truly been a major contributor to the league's growth in popularity.

