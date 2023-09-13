"Pigs have better chance to fly": NBA fans unleash ultimate roast session as Boston Celtics emerge as favorites for 2024 title

NBA fans did not take long to make their thoughts known when word came out that the Boston Celtics have emerged as the favorites to win the title in the 2023-24 season.

Legion Hoops posted the development on its official Twitter, now X, page, sending many fans in utter disbelief and taking to the comments section to give it to the C's.

One fan commented that it is highly impossible for the Celtics to win it all in the upcoming season, sharing that pigs flying has a better chance of happening.

Others highlighted that the news is nothing new as Boston has come out as the favorite in the past few years but has yet to deliver on it:

Some fans made mention of the team’s shortcomings in past seasons:

While the Boston Celtics have yet to claim their 18th NBA title and break a tie with bitter rivals Los Angeles Lakers, they have been among the better performing teams in the Association in each of the previous two seasons, led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

In the 2021-22 season, Boston finished with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 51-31. It used it as a jump-off point to make it all the way to the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, they fell short in its title push, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the championship series in six games, 2-4.

Then last season, the Boston Celtics once again was among the top teams, finishing the regular season with the second-best record in the league at 57-25, behind only the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24).

They struggled more than what they expected in the playoffs but still made it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals, where they took the surprising and eighth-seeded Miami Heat to seven games before bowing out.

For the 2023-24 season, Boston has made the decision to make changes in their lineup, with the end view of coming up with a mix of players that can better compete in the current NBA landscape.

They traded away key stalwarts Marcus Smart and Grant Williams and brought in, among others, one-time NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

In 7-foot-3 Porzingis, the Boston Celtics added size to their frontline and more spacing with his ability to drain shots from the outside.

Boston Celtics roster for the 2023-24 NBA Season

