"Pissed off" - Ty Lue breaks silence on LeBron James' emotional fallout from Kyrie Irving's departure

Kyrie Irving famously requested a trade out of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017, shocking LeBron James and their fanbase. Ty Lue, who was the Cavs' coach at the time, has broken his silence on the fallout from Irving's departure and how James reacted to the news in real time.
Speaking on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Lue was asked about the reaction from "The King" when the Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics. The one-time NBA champion coach shared that it happened during an autograph signing for James' foundation.
The four-time MVP wasn't thrilled by the news, falling silent and was pretty upset about the deal.
"Bron was doing an autograph signing with jerseys for his foundation," Lue said. "He dropped the marker and just lays back in his chair for about 10 minutes. Doesn't say a word, like pissed off."
Kyrie Irving wanted out of the Cleveland Cavaliers to get out of the shadows of LeBron James and become the main man for his own team. The Cavaliers traded him to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick.
That pick eventually turned into Collin Sexton, who had productive years with the Cavs. The team still went to the NBA Finals in 2018 without Irving, but James and the Cavs were swept by the Golden State Warriors.
"The King" would leave Cleveland to sign with the LA Lakers that summer, winning another title in 2020 inside the NBA bubble. Irving, on the other hand, lasted just two seasons in Boston before signing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.
Irving's tenure with Brooklyn was tumultuous, mainly due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the controversial promotion of an anti-Semitic film. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2023, helping them return to the NBA Finals last year.
LeBron James wanted to reunite with Kyrie Irving in 2023
Before the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving in February 2023, LeBron James urged the LA Lakers to make a move for the mercurial point guard. However, the Lakers failed to get Irving, frustrating the four-time NBA champ.
"Definitely disappointed," James told ESPN's Michael Wilbon. "I can't say I'm not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, someone I know I have great chemistry with that can help you win championships, in my mind."
The Lakers did add Luka Doncic earlier this year, but the franchise is now focused on building around him and not James, who is set to become a free agent next year.
