  • "Pissed off" - Ty Lue breaks silence on LeBron James' emotional fallout from Kyrie Irving's departure

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 28, 2025 05:27 GMT
Ty Lue breaks silence on LeBron James' emotional fallout from Kyrie Irving's departure. (Photo: IMAGN)

Kyrie Irving famously requested a trade out of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017, shocking LeBron James and their fanbase. Ty Lue, who was the Cavs' coach at the time, has broken his silence on the fallout from Irving's departure and how James reacted to the news in real time.

Speaking on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Lue was asked about the reaction from "The King" when the Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics. The one-time NBA champion coach shared that it happened during an autograph signing for James' foundation.

The four-time MVP wasn't thrilled by the news, falling silent and was pretty upset about the deal.

"Bron was doing an autograph signing with jerseys for his foundation," Lue said. "He dropped the marker and just lays back in his chair for about 10 minutes. Doesn't say a word, like pissed off."
also-read-trending Trending

Kyrie Irving wanted out of the Cleveland Cavaliers to get out of the shadows of LeBron James and become the main man for his own team. The Cavaliers traded him to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick.

That pick eventually turned into Collin Sexton, who had productive years with the Cavs. The team still went to the NBA Finals in 2018 without Irving, but James and the Cavs were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

"The King" would leave Cleveland to sign with the LA Lakers that summer, winning another title in 2020 inside the NBA bubble. Irving, on the other hand, lasted just two seasons in Boston before signing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Irving's tenure with Brooklyn was tumultuous, mainly due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the controversial promotion of an anti-Semitic film. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2023, helping them return to the NBA Finals last year.

LeBron James wanted to reunite with Kyrie Irving in 2023

LeBron James wanted to reunite with Kyrie Irving in 2023. (Photo: IMAGN)

Before the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving in February 2023, LeBron James urged the LA Lakers to make a move for the mercurial point guard. However, the Lakers failed to get Irving, frustrating the four-time NBA champ.

"Definitely disappointed," James told ESPN's Michael Wilbon. "I can't say I'm not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, someone I know I have great chemistry with that can help you win championships, in my mind."

youtube-cover

The Lakers did add Luka Doncic earlier this year, but the franchise is now focused on building around him and not James, who is set to become a free agent next year.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
