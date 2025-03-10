“Pistol Pete Jr.” - Suns announcer rips Skip Bayless over 1.5 ppg High School average after controversial Kevin Durant take

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and veteran TV host Skip Bayless are at it again. Bayless sparked the latest exchange when he claimed on his show on Saturday that Durant, 36, appeared "mentally semi-retired," prompting backlash from several critics.

Kevin Durant didn't take long to respond. He fired on Sunday with a tweet on X :

"F**k it, we're both washed. It was a great run @skipbayless".

Phoenix Suns announcer Eddie Johnson joined the chorus of critics denouncing Skip Bayless' recent comments about Kevin Durant. Johnson took to X on Monday, as he fired back at Bayless with a scathing rebuke.

"KD, this waterboy was washed after his high school coach watched him average 1.5 ppg on the team. pistol pete Jr."

Fans will be well aware that this isn't the first time Durant has clashed with Bayless. However, he has made it clear that he's not afraid to speak his mind and defend himself against criticism.

Despite Bayless' claims, Durant is still putting up impressive numbers. The two-time champion is averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 52.9% from the field this season.

Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant's trade value revealed by insider

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant is putting up impressive numbers this season. Although the Suns are struggling with consistency, Phoenix carved out win number 30 against the Dallas Mavericks, 125-116, on Sunday, boosting the chances of his remaining time in Arizona.

Kevin Durant (35) moves to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) - Source: Imagn

NBA insider Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported what Phoenix could get in return for Durant come June.

"Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron," Duane Rankin said.

Kevin Durant is no stranger to trade rumors, but as the discussion regarding his next chapter gains steam, several teams have emerged as potential suitors. The Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves have all reportedly been touted as interested destinations for the Slim Reaper.

