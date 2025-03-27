Pistons' Cade Cunningham hypes up Luka Doncic's $16,193,183 ex-teammate's major milestone

Cade Cunningham did not play on Wednesday when the Detroit Pistons blew away the San Antonio Spurs 122-96 at home. Without the All-Star guard, the Pistons leaned on a balanced attack. Tim Hardaway Jr., who started at small forward, helped the win with 12 points, four assists, and two rebounds.

Hardaway’s sixth point allowed him to breach the 11,000-point mark. Cunningham promptly went on Instagram to react to his teammate’s accomplishment:

“11K! & many more to come”

Cade Cunningham congratulates Tim Hardaway Jr. after the veteran breached the 11K-point mark on Wednesday. [photo: @cadecunn1ngham/IG]

Tim Hardaway Jr., who played for several seasons alongside Luka Doncic with the Mavericks, arrived in the offseason. After signing a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavs in 2021, he will earn $16.1 million with the Pistons this season.

Hardaway has found a home in Detroit as part of the Cade Cunningham supporting crew. The sweet-shooting guard/forward is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is hitting 40.1% of his shots, including 35.8% from deep.

The 11-year veteran has provided more than just floor spacing for the young Pistons. Along with Tobias Harris and Dennis Schroder, he has been a much-needed leader and locker-room presence.

The Detroit Pistons, who will appear in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, could use their veteran trio in the postseason. Cade Cunningham can lean on them for guidance on how to carry the team.

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons look to finish the season strong

The win against the San Antonio Spurs improved the Detroit Pistons’ record to 41-32 for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference. They are 1.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers (42-30) for the fourth seed, which will host a first-round series in the playoffs.

Detroit is 1-3 in the season series against Indiana. If the Pacers hold home-court advantage in the battle between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, the Pistons might be in trouble.

Detroit closes the season with a string of tough games. Cunningham must have enough to lead the team to a stretch against teams looking to improve in the standings. The Pistons start their final run with a showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers (58-14), the No. 1 ranked team in the East.

