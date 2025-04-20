Pistons legend Isiah Thomas puts his iconic resume next to Kendrick Lamar in 4-word reminder

NBA legend Isiah Thomas was feeling great on Saturday when he dropped a Kendrick Lamar-related post on social media. Thomas put his iconic resume next to what "K.Dot" did in 2024, reminding his followers of the greatness he accomplished in his career.

In an Instagram post, Thomas shared an image of himself and Lamar stating, "Both are the most threatening in their profession." It pointed out the rapper's amazing 2024 when he seemingly won his beef with Drake and dropped "Not Like Us," as well as other lyrical hits.

It was compared to the time the Detroit Pistons legend went through Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in the late 1980s en route to two NBA championships. He bested Bird's Celtics in 1988, dominated Jordan's Bulls throughout the decade until 1990 and defeated Johnson's Lakers in the 1989 NBA Finals.

"Let it be known," Thomas wrote in the captions.

Isiah Thomas remains an underrated legend mostly due to his beef with Michael Jordan, who even called him the second-best point guard behind Magic Johnson. Some fans would even label him as "bitter" whenever he makes some points about Jordan in comparison to LeBron James.

Nevertheless, Thomas has the resume to back up his talk. He's got two NBA championships, one NBA Finals MVP, 12-time All-Star selections and two All-Star Game MVPs. He doesn't have a gold medal since he was not selected for the 1992 Dream Team.

While he was a great player, Thomas also had a solid coaching career with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. However, he didn't do fans any favors when he made a lot of awful moves as an executive for the Knicks. He even influenced a lot of athletes to pursue business investments after retirement, which isn't talked about enough.

Isiah Thomas turned down being a part of Celtics docuseries

Isiah Thomas turned down being a part of Celtics docuseries. (Photo: IMAGN)

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas was done taking part in documentaries of his former rival teams. Thomas learned his lesson from being part of "The Last Dance" and turned down an offer to appear in Boston's "Celtics City." Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio last month, he explained why he's passing on talking about the Celtics.

"I decided not to do the Boston documentary because of what (Michael) Jordan and 'The Last Dance' did," Thomas said. "They totally set me up and blindsided me. I wasn't gonna get fooled twice. I just decided not to participate in the documentary and be able to talk about it. I wasn't gonna go on film and sit there and potentially be set up again like I was set up in 'The Last Dance.'"

Thomas was happy to be part of "The Last Dance" initially until Michael Jordan called him an "a**hole," prompting him to demand an apology from the Chicago Bulls legend.

