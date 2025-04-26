Pistons legend Isiah Thomas sends powerful message of support to Shedeur Sanders amid humiliating NFL draft slide

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas may be best known for his work on the hardwood, but the Detroit Pistons legend also seemingly keeps an eye on the NFL. This week, second-generation football player Shedeur Sanders has been eagerly awaiting news on when he will be drafted.

Although Sanders had been projected to go early in the draft, with some projections putting him as the No. 1 overall pick, days one and two of the NFL draft went by without Sanders' name being called.

While the NFL hopeful stated on a live stream that he isn't too worried about the situation, and instead has faith in God's plan, his unexpected slide in the draft has been a major talking point online.

After watching Sanders go undrafted through the first three rounds, which took place over two days, Isiah Thomas sent Sanders some uplifting words via Instagram on Saturday.

"We love you young brother. Keep your head high and continue to vibrate with love and joy. We are proud of you!!"

While there's no telling where Sanders will ultimately fall in the draft, the expectation heading into Day 3 is that he will get drafted somewhere in rounds four through seven.

"He's going to prove all the other teams wrong" - Former 60th pick Isaiah Thomas optimistic about Shedeur Sanders

Saturday's post on Instagram wasn't the first time that an NBA vet sent former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders well wishes.

On Friday, former Boston Celtics guard and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas (not to be confused with Isiah Thomas), who was selected 60th overall in the 2011 NBA draft, wished Sanders well on X.

As a player who was selected as the final pick of the NBA draft, Thomas knows a thing or two about silencing the critics and proving the doubters wrong.

The way he sees things, once Shedeur Sanders gets drafted, he'll prove that all the other teams who passed on him made a mistake.

"The right organization is going to pick Shedeur and then he going to prove all the other teams wrong. Believing in yourself is half the battle and he produces! Can't wait to see who gets the young homie," Thomas wrote on X.

Of course, the big question now is where Sanders will go. Heading into day three of the NFL Draft, the general consensus seems to be that Sanders is now being underestimated. Despite rumors that his pre-draft interviews didn't go well, he could wind up being a steal in rounds four through seven.

In the meantime, between both Isiah Thomas and Isaiah Thomas, it's clear Sanders has supporters in the NBA community rooting for him.

