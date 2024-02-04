"Pistons mascot wants a new team as well" - Killian Hayes requesting trade from Detroit sparks memefest from NBA fans

Fourth-year point guard Killian Hayes has reportedly requested a trade from the dismal Detroit Pistons. As per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Hayes and his camp have asked to be moved ahead of the trade deadline. The feeling seems mutual, with Detroit poised to move the young forward.

The Pistons are the worst team in the league, losing 28 straight at one point this season. They are dead last in the NBA with a 6-42 record. Hayes and almost everyone involved with the franchise likely want to escape the depressing situation surrounding the team.

Killian Hayes’ fresh trade demand caused a wild reaction from NBA fans. Many did not feel too sorry for Hayes, nor were they surprised by the request. One fan pointed out the players are not the only ones suffering:

"Hell, the Pistons mascot wants a new team as well."

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

Where could Killian Hayes land?

Killian Hayes seems likely to be traded before the deadline. He is an intriguing player who has not yet played up to his potential in his career. However, Detroit could find suitors as he is still young.

Hayes was the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft and was the first selection of Pistons general manager Troy Weaver’s rebuild.

The guard seems on the outs with the team, as he has been a healthy scratch in Detroit's past two games. He is easily tradable on a rookie deal.

Hayes is making $7.4 million this season and will be a restricted free agent this summer with a $9.9 million qualifying offer. A team could take a chance on him for the rest of the season and let him walk if things do not work out. They also can offer him a new deal first to retain his services if things go well.

He could land on a team that needs some depth at point guard. He is averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 assists per game.

A contender like the Phoenix Suns could be a solid fit. Hayes could run the second unit or handle the ball alongside Devin Booker or Bradley Beal. He may also fit in a place like Boston, where he could be a solid backup option if Derrick White or Jrue Holiday miss time for the Celtics.

Killian Hayes could also be moved to a team that wants draft picks. Maybe the Pistons are tired of losing and make a move for a star to kick off their plans. Someone like Dejounte Murray may be an option, and Detroit could include Hayes in the return package.

