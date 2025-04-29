Pistons media's "crime scene" like coverage for Game 4 loss has Knicks fans in stitches - "This should be an SNL skit"

The Detroit Pistons lost 94-93 to the New York Knicks in Game 4 on Sunday. Cade Cunningham and Co. head to Madison Square Garden facing a 3-1 series deficit after back-to-back close losses in Detroit. Cade Cunningham and Co. will go on vacation early if they cannot bounce back with a much-needed win.

On Monday, a Knicks fan page called CBS Detroit's coverage of the Game 4 loss like a “crime scene.”

Fans promptly reacted to the blow-by-blow review of the late play:

“This should be an SNL skit.”

One fan said:

“She left out the part where Hart was fouled under the net. Kind of an important part of the narrative”

Another fan said:

i heard Little Caesars Arena is yellow taped off

@kylenabecker continued:

“It’s hilarious because there wouldnt have been a final desperation shot without Josh Hart getting mugged like the Pistons were trying to steal his wallet”

@MikeyCoinSnatch commented:

“The only crime was the assault & battery they got away with the entire 2H”

The New York Knicks grabbed a 94-93 lead after Karl-Anthony Towns drilled a 30-footer. In the last play of the game, Cade Cunningham missed a mid-range jumper that resulted in a scrum in the paint. The loose ball rolled to Tim Hardaway Jr., who hoisted a corner 3-pointer despite contact against Josh Hart.

David Guthrie, the crew chief of Game 4, admitted in the postgame report that they missed calling a foul on Hart. Had the foul been called, Hardaway would have had three free throws.

Tim Hardaway Jr. shot 85.5% from the free-throw line in the regular season but only 71.4% in the playoffs. Still, Detroit had a good chance of at least sending the game into overtime. The shooting guard needed to make only one of three attempts.

The Detroit Pistons have been undone by their turnovers

The Detroit Pistons could be up 3-1 in the series instead of going to New York for Game 5 on the brink of elimination. Turnovers have been costly for the young and inexperienced Pistons in the series.

When Detroit lost 118-116 in Game 3 on Thursday, the team lost the turnover battle 14-11. Two nights later, they were even more error-prone, coughing up 19 miscues to 10 by the Knicks.

After Karl-Anthony Towns nailed the game-changing triple, Cade Cunningham had a chance to push his team back to the lead. Instead, he ran into a wall of Knicks defenders and committed a turnover.

The missed call against Josh Hart was huge, but the Pistons consistently shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers.

