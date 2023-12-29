"Pity party for ourselves": Chris Finch unleashes postgame tirade as Anthony Edwards and Co. face identity crisis offensively

The Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Dallas Mavericks behind Anthony Edwards’ season-high 44 points. At one point, the Timberwolves had an 18-point lead as the Mavericks struggled without Luka Doncic. Dallas, however, refused to quit and pushed Minnesota to the end.

The biggest culprit in the Timberwolves’ struggles was their turnovers. They coughed up the ball 22 times, leading to 29 points by the Mavericks. Only their 15-3 run in the third quarter allowed them a little separation before holding on for the win.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch did not hold back when asked about how his team performed (via Dane Moore):

"I thought at the end of the second quarter, in particular, we all were having a pity party for ourselves offensively. There's a lot of ways to be immature. And generally, this team has been very mature. But we gotta grow up offensively. It's time."

Heading into the game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves were 17th in offensive rating and 18th in points per game. Despite the presence of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley, they've been pedestrian on offense.

The Timberwolves also the fourth-worst team in the NBA in committing turnovers. The Timberwolves have roughly the same errors per game as the San Antonio Spurs which hold a 4-25 record.

Minnesota has the best win-loss card (23-7) in the Western Conference behind their defensive identity. They top the NBA in defensive rating. The Timberwolves also limit their opponents to 44.7% field goal, shared with the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets as the best in the league.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have enough time to figure out their offense

It is still December and the Minnesota Timberwolves are an elite team that’s expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. Unless their defense slackens, they should be one of the favorites to win the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards will remain as the focal point of the offense. Karl-Anthony Towns is playing well as the co-star in Minnesota. The others have to step up, though. Getting a more consistent rhythm throughout the game will be a big help.

The Timberwolves could start by taking care of the ball better. Edwards, Towns and Rudy Gobert have to limit their turnovers. Chris Finch could also introduce more plays where everyone is involved. Against the Mavericks on Thursday, the players stood around, waiting for “Ant-Man” to overwhelm his defender.

Perhaps more doses of Anthony Edwards-Rudy Gobert pick-and-roll or Edwards-Towns pick-and-pop would benefit the team. In Minnesota’s 15-3 run in the third quarter that gave the team the momentum, the players shared the ball. There was rhythm and purpose in their execution.

Minnesota gave Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets problems last season. They could be even better if their offense can catch up with their defense.