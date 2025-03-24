Pizzas to Affogato: Patrick Beverley's GF Mandana Bolourchi shares memories from Miami vacation

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi recently vacationed in Miami. Now that she has returned from South Florida, the 30-year-old social media influencer shared the culinary activities that she indulged in during her latest holiday.

Ad

In a recent Instagram story spree, Bolourchi revealed that she ate pizzas at The Setai on numerous occasions, had drinks and different kinds of pasta at Sparrow, made affogato, and ate Thai beef with rice.

“I feel like I was definitely on food tasting mission this trip,” the Iran native captioned one of her many Instagram stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credits: Instagram (@the.mandana)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Credits: Instagram (@the.mandana)

Credits: Instagram (@the.mandana)

Credits: Instagram (@the.mandana)

Credits: Instagram (@the.mandana)

Credits: Instagram (@the.mandana)

Bolourchi chose not to disclose some details of her trip, such as the duration of her stay, her accommodation and her travel companions. However, given that Patrick Beverley has been busy filming new episodes for his podcast, it's likely he didn’t accompany his partner to the beachside getaway.

Ad

Trending

Patrick Beverley is set to host a 1v1 tournament for ex NBA players

Patrick Beverley’s Pat Bev Pod has become a fan-favorite among basketball enthusiasts thanks to analysis with an entertaining and unfiltered player's perspective. Now, Beverley has taken things up a notch with his latest announcement that has the basketball world buzzing — a 1v1 tournament featuring eight former NBA players, all competing for a $100,000 prize.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As soon as the post went live, fans erupted on social media with their reactions. While some were hyped, others kept predicting who the lineup would feature.

“This has potential to be dope as f**k!” a user exclaimed.

“This should absolutely be part of AllStar Weekend,” another user said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Need to see White Chocolate in this,” @Truss2Randy expressed his desire to see Jason Williams.

“Arenas, Lou Williams, Antawn Jamison, Joe Johnson, Ben Gordon, Nate Robinson, Isaiah Thomas, Tyreek Evans,” @Barspin1 predicted.

“Michael Redd or Shawn Marion I'd love to see guys that get overlooked by the new generation of fans but were a bucket, play today,” @Broadcaster005 wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen,” another user wrote.

Although more details about the tournament are yet to be revealed, Beverley’s concept has already become the talk of the NBA community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback