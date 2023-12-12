PJ Tucker's top 5 landing spots as Clippers and veteran forward reportedly consider their options

38-year-old veteran PJ Tucker featured in a trade alongside James Harden that saw them both join the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season. However, after 12 games wearing a Clippers uniform, he seems to be unhappy with his current role in his new team.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium, Tucker has been frustrated about his current situation and has discussed with the Clippers management a possible scenario that could see him traded midseason.

With this, we line up 5 NBA teams that would love to use the services of PJ Tucker and give him a better role than the Clippers.

5 NBA teams that are good landing spots for PJ Tucker

Entering the 2023-24 season, PJ Tucker is set to earn $11 million and has a player option of $11.5 million for next year. With this, the only way to move Tucker is through a trade or a buyout. Here are teams that could do some moves as the first day of mid-season trades on December 15 approaches.

#1 - Milwaukee Bucks

At the tail end of his NBA career, a reunion with the Milwaukee Bucks should be a good idea since he won a title with the team in 2021. As for now, this scenario would mean that the Clippers buy him out and Tucker gets to return to Milwaukee where fans there would love to have him.

#2 - Sacramento Kings

The young Sacramento Kings entered this season with hopes to improve their first-round finish in the 2022-23. To do that, the team is already loaded with young guns and PJ Tucker's leadership and post-season experience may help them get over the hump.

#3 - Miami Heat

Right after winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, PJ Tucker moved to join the Miami Heat in free agency. The fans and management loved him there and with the thinning frontline due to injuries, Tucker's services may be used to help the team go through the season as players are in and out of the injury list.

#4 - Denver Nuggets

The reigning NBA champions have this window to make a mark in the league with a prime Nikola Jokic leading the charge. However, the team doesn't have much on their frontcourt depth, and the former league MVP and Aaron Gordon have to work extra minutes. PJ Tucker and his grit would certainly help them and he will play significant minutes when the playoffs approach.

#5 - Boston Celtics

With the Boston Celtics investing in Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford now coming off the bench, the two veteran big man has a major concern about completing games. Luke Kornet is already the next man up and the team needs more than him to keep the frontcourt afloat if the injury bug hits either or both Porzingis and Horford.