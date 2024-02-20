PJ Washington approves of wife Alisah Chanel's luxe acquisitions worth $86,153 from Patek Philippe & Chanel

Alisah Chanel was recently spotted dubbed in luxury, and her partner, PJ Washington seemingly liked her look, praising her through his social media.

Washington posted an Instagram story of Alisah's look, in which she could be seen in an elegant red dress and black heels. She was also carrying a black Chanel bag as she posed before a mirror.

Alisah for the Valentine's Day post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alisah shared the photo as a part her Valentine's Day photo dump. Giving a glimpse of her luxury accessories, she even showed off a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch and Chanel mini flap bag.

Rocking a sapphire crystal, the watch has a rose gold strap and a beautiful purple dial. It carries a price tag of $86,153, as per the Chrono24 website. Available in 32mm dial size, the Swiss luxury watch also rocks a crystalized dial rim.

Alisah's post also had the Chanel tweed bag, which is priced at $512 on the Kaialux website. It has a lining leather material used along with a tweed texture on the outside and a gold-tonal metal for durability.

Additionally, PJ Washington also commented with three emojis: an infinity sign, a ring, and a blue heart.

Washington's comment on the post

PJ Washington married Alisah Chanel last year

Washington began dating Alisah Chanel shortly after parting ways with his former girlfriend, Brittany Renner.

He proposed to Chanel in Aug. 2022, and the couple, who were expecting a child, tied the knot in Oct. 2023 in a ceremony attended by close friends and family. Chanel captioned their marriage post:

"THE WASHINGTONS Part 1"

Addressing rumors, Renner refuted claims that she trapped the NBA player into fathering her child, stating that their child was planned and condemning false allegations of receiving excessive child support payments.

The couple welcomed their son on Dec. 17, 2022, adding to their growing family.

In August 2022, Alisah even flaunted her diamond ring after the couple was engaged, sharing a short Instagram reel on her account.