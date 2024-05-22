PJ Washington names his viral pose against Clippers, sharing reason behind the stance: "I don't like people telling me what to do"

PJ Washington instantly became a cult hero in Dallas starting in the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Mavericks and LA Clippers. Following a scuffle with Clippers guard Terance Mann, Washington busted out a pose that instantly turned into a meme. With legs shoulder-width apart, arms crossed and a mean mug on his face, he stared at LA’s bench amid the commotion around him.

After the game, he told ESPN’s Tim McMahon why he came up with that viral trolling of the Clippers. He told the reporter that “Mann was mad that I was looking at their bench.” Instead of backing away, he doubled down on the pose that caused his popularity to skyrocket, “so I decided to look at it again.”

The Mavericks have moved on to the Western Conference Finals after pulling the rug under from the OKC Thunder, the top-seeded team in their conference. PJ Washington’s pose remains a hot topic in basketball circles and was asked again about that viral moment. Here’s what he had to say about that defiant act:

"I just wanted to try to make a statement and just stand on business."

The former Charlotte Hornets forward 'stood on business' in the semis against the Thunder. He helped slow down Jalen Williams and would even take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from time to time. It was Washington’s free throws that eventually became the game-winner that sent Oklahoma home.

The Mavericks need PJ Washington to keep his edge against the Timberwolves

Jason Kidd knows the Dallas Mavericks will need an all-hands-on-deck approach to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves. PJ Washington will be expected to be part of a crew that will have to be crisp on both ends of the floor to eliminate another higher-ranked opponent.

In the West finals, Washington will have the unenviable job of guarding Karl-Anthony Towns, and in some instances, Anthony Edwards. As Minnesota loves to field a double-center frontline, “Pistol” will be undersized against the 7-foot, 250-pound “KAT.” But, as he has proven in his playoff debut this year, he will relish that challenge.

Washington’s most demanding job on defense, however, will be keeping in step with “Ant-Man,” who caused the Denver Nuggets all sorts of problems. Dallas will likely send help if Washington is on an island with Edwards but regardless of that, he has to be competitive. He will need that edge to help keep Edwards from running amok.

On offense, Luka Doncic will continue to trust him to jack up shots from behind the arc. Washington shot 31.3% from behind the arc during the Clippers series before pushing it to 46.9% versus the Thunder. He has, remarkably enough, become Dallas’ best shooter.