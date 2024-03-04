PJ Washington's wife Alisa Chanel spotted with $14500 Hermes bag at Mavericks game courtside

PJ Washington may not have performed at his peak during Sunday's game, but his wife, Alisa Chanel, made a statement of her own while watching courtside at the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Alisa caught attention with an Instagram Story where she showcased a Hermes bag. The bag in question was the Hermes Birkin Blue Hydra 35 Bag, which is worth $14,500 at Sotheby’s.

Alisa Chanel flaunts a Hermes bag on her Instagram Story

Despite PJ Washington's less-than-stellar performance, finishing with 13 points on 3-of-10 shooting, including a subpar 1-of-7 from downtown, along with four rebounds and two assists, he managed a plus-four rating in 35 minutes on the court. The Mavericks lost the game 120-116.

The forward is nine games into his Dallas career after being traded by the Charlotte Hornets after five seasons there. In his first nine games, Washington averaged 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while playing an average of 31.9 minutes. His 3-point shooting has yet to click, as he has so far shot a poor 28% from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks have a 5-4 record since Washington joined the team, losing their latest two games against Eastern Conference playoff contenders, the Boston Celtics and the 76ers.

PJ Washington speaks on getting accustomed in Dallas

PJ Washington is positioned to become the third scoring option for the Mavericks, playing alongside star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

In a recent game against the Toronto Raptors, Washington scored 23 points and made five three-pointers. He said he is getting used to being the third option for what he considers the "best one-two punch" in the NBA.

"No matter who they tell me to guard just being able to play with those two guys is special," he said. "Obviously, they're the best one-two punch in the league, in my opinion. So, just being able to play off them opens up everybody's game, and it makes it hard for teams to guard us."

The Mavericks, currently holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 34-27 record, are in a tight race for a playoff position. They are just a game and a half ahead of the ninth-seed Golden State Warriors, and a full game behind the 35-26 Phoenix Suns.