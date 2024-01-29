PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel flaunts her $273,880 Lamborghini in latest IG story 

The wife of Charlotte Hornets forward, PJ Washington, Alisha Chanel posted a sensational update on her social media account. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the NBA star's partner rocked the look.

On her Instagram account, Alisah posted a short video on her story while doing a catwalk. As seen in the video, a Lamborghini Urus super sports SUV was behind PJ Washington's partner.

Alisah Chanel swaying her war around with her Lamborghini Urus (Image via Instagram @alisahchanel_)

Urus is an Italian masterpiece built for class performance and rocks complete seating for a family of four to five people. Carrying the legacy of its visionary founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Lamborghini Urus carries a worthy price tag of $273,880.

According to the website Car and Driver (www.caranddriver.com), the price range starts at $241,843 and goes up to $273,880. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering an impressive 641 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, making it one of the fastest SUVs available.

However, PJ Washington began a relationship with Alisah Chanel shortly after his breakup with his former girlfriend, Brittany Renner. Following a brief courtship, Washington proposed to Chanel in August 2022, and the couple tied the knot on October 29, 2023, surrounded by friends and family. PJ Washington and Chanel welcomed a son into the world on December 17, 2022, adding to their growing family.

PJ Washington's ex-wife said she has an apology due

Brittany Renner, former partner of PJ Washington, recently addressed her personal growth and newfound empathy for men following the birth of her son in a candid interview on the "No Chaser" podcast with Tim Chantarangsu. She spoke about her profound shift in perspective, particularly towards men and the treatment of boys.

When asked on the podcast:

"How do you feel that motherhood has changed you?"

Describing the shift in her mentality after the motherly change, Brittany said:

"One of the first major changes was having a deeper empathy for men. So my son was maybe about two weeks old and he was just like like kicking in the little changing station and I'm like looking down at him. I'm just like, 'these are how these people's sons were at one point in time like they were so sweet and innocent and helpless.'

She further added:

"There's a few people that after I had my son I apologized to, because I'm just like, 'man imagine if someone treated my son like that, the way you treated boys.'

Renner's public breakup with PJ Washington in July 2021 has been widely documented, with Renner choosing to leave the relationship when their son was just two and a half months old. She cited discrepancies between PJ Washington's actions and the person she believed he was as a reason for their separation. Despite these difficulties, she emphasized the importance of prioritizing self-love and personal growth.

In her reflections on her past behavior and the empathy she has developed for men, Renner acknowledged that motherhood has prompted her to offer apologies to individuals she felt she mistreated before the birth of the son she shares with Washington.

