PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel shares pics of the couple's $295,700 four-wheel beauties

Following five seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, P.J. Washington is ready for a new journey in his NBA career, playing for the Dallas Mavericks. Besides being traded to a better basketball team, Washington also has another thing to be happy about, a $294,700 four-wheel vehicle that looks sleek and gorgeous in its entirety.

P.J. Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, shows off a gorgeous four-wheel vehicle in her Instagram story.

The caption includes "mom & dad" with the heart-eye emoji as the vehicle is a prized possession of the couple. The use of a black coat of paint brings out the best in the vehicle's aesthetic, as the couple knew that they had to share the four-wheel beauty on Alisah Chanel's Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's common for NBA stars to show off their valuable material possessions, especially if it's with a loved one or a spouse. With how stunning their car looks on Alisa Chanel's Instagram story, it was worthy of being shared for her followers to see.

Alisah Chanel shares the engagement ring from P.J. Washington

Before being married to Alisah Chanel, P.J. Washington was in a relationship with social media influencer and actress Brittany Renner from 2019-2021. After their relationship fell off, he moved on with internet personality Chanel.

On Aug. 31, 2022, Alisah Chanel shared on her Instagram page that she had just gotten engaged to Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington. The ring looked gorgeous as the couple got married on Oct. 28, 2023.

"Soooooo.....this happened this morning," Chanel posted. "Issa fiancée. Wow baby you did that. I love you."

Chanel shared pictures of their wedding ceremony on her Instagram page with the caption "The Washingtons Part 1." Both were matching in white-colored wedding outfits. Near the end of the post was a wholesome picture of their son, along with Washington's son, P.J. Washington Jr.

Aside from being a married man, Washington is also adjusting to his new role and environment playing for the Dallas Mavericks. In his Mavericks debut on Saturday night's 146-111 win against the OKC Thunder, he put up 14 points (6-of-10 shooting, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range) and five rebounds.

His production added a different look for the Dallas Mavericks as he helped space out the floor with his shotmaking. Additionally, his size is also a welcome inclusion for the team for versatility in their lineup rotations.

The Dallas Mavericks (30-23), who are in eighth place in the Western Conference, have won six out of their last 10 games. When it comes to this new adjustment for P.J. Washington, it is certainly an improvement compared to where the Charlotte Hornets (11-41) are.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!