PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel turns heads with all white fit paired with $23,000 Hermes bag 

Alisah Chanel has taken social media by storm, this time, not with her luxury vehicle but with her Hermes bag. The wife of Hornets forward PJ Washington recenty took to Instagram to drop another set of sensational photos.

She posted pictures in an all-white bodycon jumpsuit, and was also seen carrying a Hermes Birkin bag. Crafted out of Togo leather, the luxury bag packs a full keychain system precisely made out of Palladium. Sized at a handy 30 cm, the bag is made to last and carry the brand's legacy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Alisah Chanel's bag attracts the exquisite luxury collectors for it's materials. Made from a calf, the Togo leather is widely known for it's use on luxury bags and accessories.

The sturdy material allows the carved goods to hold its shape well and has a great resistance towards scratches and wear and tear. It comes in a raised grain texture to touch and feel the genuinity of the leather.

According to the website, Ladyhoneyluxury.com, the bag is priced at $23,000 and usually remains sold out because of its rarity.

Alisah Chanel loves to drive in luxury cars

Alisha Chanel knows another great way to complete her fit according to her mood and occasion. Something similar was seen when the NBA star's wife posted an array of images with a short video in the end.

Standing around the mighty SUV Lamborghini Urus, Alisha checked in a dapper all-black outfit with a matching black Chanel bag.

She was also seen doing a catwalk in front of the Italian car. The Lamborghini Urus is a luxurious Italian SUV designed for high-performance driving while offering ample seating.

As per the information provided by caranddriver.com, the price range for the Urus starts at $241,843 and extends up to $273,880. It is equipped with a formidable 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering an astounding 641 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque.

However, this wasn't the first time Chanel posted her car collection. She got another one as a surprise gift from her partner for her birthday last October.

PJ Washington surprised her with a Bentley Continental GT that costs a whopping $235,600. The influencer is widely known for her fashion and fitness content shared her happiness after being gifted a beautiful car.

She wrote:

"Thank you to my husband for always going above and beyond to make me the happiest girl in the world I came home and was not expecting for this beauty to be sitting ln the driveway!! He really surprised tf out of me I love you baby and thank you again for all that you do I’M STILL IN SHOCK"

Around last Christmas, Alisah Chanel posed with an elegantly wrapped Mercedes Maybach, and could be seen matching the color of her car with her leather jacket. She was also while a popping orange cap, which perfectly matched with her Hermes handbag.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!