PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel unveils custom black & gold NBA Finals jacket by Drake's brand OVO

PJ Washington’s season has turned significantly different in a good way. After what looked like another playoff-less campaign with the Charlotte Hornets, the forward will be playing the 2024 NBA Finals. Washington’s arrival in Dallas has helped spark the Mavericks to their first championship appearance since 2011.

Washington has leaned on his defense and outside shooting to carve a role as a part of Luka Doncic’s supporting cast. He has already delivered clutch moments for the Mavericks on his playoff debut. Up next will be the chance to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy against the Boston Celtics.

PJ Washington’s wife Alisah Chanel has been just as excited for the forward to show his stuff on the big stage. Since the start of the playoffs, many of her stories on Instagram have involved her boyfriend’s postseason run with the Mavericks.

For the upcoming NBA Finals, she had this to share on IG:

Alisah Chanel shows off limited edition 2024 NBA Finals jacket

The package she opened contained a limited edition special jacket by Drake’s brand October’s Very Own (OVO) and ESPN.

What she had was one of just 175 made by OVO for the Dallas Mavericks versus the Boston Celtics for the 2024 NBA Finals. The leather jacket was predominantly black with gold trimmings. Chanel might wear this in one of the games in the championship series.

The rapper’s apparel line and the NBA have collaborated on several occasions over the past few years. In 2023, OVO worked with the league to create jackets, shirts, towel and other apparel for the Toronto Raptors, and the LA Lakers and four other teams.

It isn’t surprising that the brand has another collaborative release for the NBA Finals.

PJ Washington’s wife Alisah Chanel will be a staple in the NBA Finals

During the Dallas Mavericks’ run to the NBA Finals, PJ Washington’s wife was a constant presence at courtside.

She attended her boyfriend’s home games at the American Airlines Center and even traveled to some. The social media influencer was in Minnesota when the Mavs booted out the Timberwolves in Game 5 at the Target Center.

Chanel captioned her IG post following the said win with:

“Jobs not done but we can celebrate this one”

With the Mavericks moving on to a much bigger stage, Chanel will likely continue to play that role as one of the team’s biggest supporters.

A few days ago she posted on IG photos of her tickets for the championship round. If she isn’t in Boston for the series opener, she will likely be around when the series shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Perhaps PJ Washington’s wife Alisah Chanel will have the OVO x ESPN jacket with her when she sits courtside for one of the games.