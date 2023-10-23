“Play basketball with no pressure”: Jordan Poole speaks on playing for the Wizards after turbulent final season with the Warriors

Earlier this summer, the Golden State Warriors shockingly traded Jordan Poole away to the Washington Wizards. Although many fans and analysts predicted this outcome, it was unexpected due to the fact that the Warriors had just awarded Poole a four-year contract worth $128 million. However, due to ongoing issues with Draymond Green and his lackluster performances last season, Golden State decided to take action and let him go.

Poole mentioned that his new opportunity in Washington is significant considering how he is still able to provide for his family and loved ones. What matters to him is that he's still playing basketball and at least there's a lot less pressure on his shoulders.

“Playing the game I love at the highest level, my family is taken care of, my basketball legacy is taken care of with the ring … This is probably the first time in my life I’ll play basketball with no pressure,” Poole said[via The Ringer].

Can Jordan Poole succeed in Washington?

Jordan Poole has the potential to establish himself as one of the NBA's premier offensive players. Yet, his defensive skills could pose a challenge during his tenure with the Washington Wizards. In the previous season, Poole displayed lackluster defense while with the Golden State Warriors, a matter that didn't sit well with fans, teammates, and coaches.

Scoring an abundance of points won't be sufficient if he concedes just as many on the other end of the court. To be an asset, Poole must dedicate more effort to his game on both ends of the floor.

Next season, the Washington Wizards are likely to rely heavily on Poole for offensive production. His streaky scoring ability allows him to take over games, excelling in challenging shots, and his capability to drive to the basket is an underrated aspect of his skill set.

However, this could attract increased defensive attention from opponents. Unlike the luxury enjoyed by players like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, who relentlessly pressure defenses as soon as they cross halfcourt, Poole may encounter more turnovers and difficulties related to shot selection.

It remains to be seen if Jordan Poole can adapt to this change of scenery. He has a prime opportunity to shine in Washington and even earn his first All-Star nod. If Poole can channel his energy into revitalizing the franchise, his success in a Wizards uniform should not come as a surprise.