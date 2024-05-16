Bronny James had a better outing in his second scrimmage after a rather uneventful first at the NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday. His Wednesday showing yielded better returns as he ended with a team-high 13 points in 23 minutes in a 90-83 win for Team St. Andrews against Team Love.

James had a field day showcasing his hustle and defensive tenacity on the court, both of which he later regarded as the bedrock of his game. Speaking to the media after his impressive performance, James was asked about his approach on Day 2.

"I always try to come out and play with my most effort," James said. "Try to play the right way, and play hard. I'm always gonna play hard and I feel like that shows up on the defensive end. I just try to focus on that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After ending with four points and four rebounds on the first day, the 19-year-old bounced back with 13 points the following day. He was seen playing off the ball more frequently, a result of which there were more catch-and-shoot opportunities created.

While he has work to do with avoiding the number of turnovers and improving his shooting efficiency, James showed that he was not afraid of attacking the rim and getting past contact.

In attendance on Wednesday were his father LeBron James and LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. By the end of the combine, there will be a final decision made on whether he intends to stay in the draft or go back to college.

LeBron James' son keen to carve his own identity

Bronny James has been the cynosure of all eyes at the NBA Draft Combine with the spotlight firmly trained on the son of the LA Lakers legend. And amid all the attention on his game, the oldest son of the 39-year-old superstar made it clear that he wanted to build his own identity. Per Yahoo! Sports:

"Everything that follows my dad, people just try to link me with that and all the greatness he’s achieved and I haven’t done anything yet. So there needs to be that divide between Bronny and LeBron. I just want to let people know that my name is Bronny James and not being identified as LeBron James’ son."

The reports from coaches and analysts at the time of writing are that he is NBA material. While it will be a few more years before he reaches his full potential, Bronny James has shown maturity off the court with his words.