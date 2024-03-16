'Play-in was Adam Silver keeping LeBron James relevant': Charles Barkley's rant gets juxtaposed with fascinating NBA conspiracy theory

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are the ninth seed in the Western Conference. Given the number of games left in the 2023-24 season, there is a high chance that the Lakers would have to go through a Play-In Tournament.

Since being introduced, LeBron James and the Lakers have played Play-In Tournament games in two different seasons. Given how many times James and the Lakers have been ranked among the Play-In Tournament teams, it was only time that NBA conspiracy theories would begin to surface.

Recently, NBA legend Charles Barkley gave a unique perspective on the Play-In Tournament scheme in the league. While ranting about the glaring conditions for the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors this season, Barkley suggested that the Play-In Tournament was made up.

Barkley: "The idiots on the other network keep talking about the Lakers and the Warriors like they have a chance."

Shaquille O’Neal: "They do have a chance. It's called the play-in."

Barkley: "The play-in's not a real thing, just for the record. That's just something we made up, Shaq. Just like the CBI.”

While Barkley didn’t elucidate on what he meant by “made up”, his comments fell in line with one of the conspiracy theories running on Reddit. Apparently, a fan thinks that the Play-In Tournament was created by the league to keep LeBron James “relevant” in the last few years of his career.

“The play in was a way for adam silver to keep lebron relevant in his later years,” the post said.

“He cant carry a team to 50+ wins anymore so lets put a system in place where his team still has a chance to be in the mix,” added that user.

While fans are definitely entitled to their opinions, there is not enough evidence that the Play-In Tournament has even served LeBron and the Lakers. On top of that, the Lakers didn’t even make the Play-In group in the 2021-22 season.

LeBron James wasn’t a big fan of the Play-In Tournament

The Play-In Tournament was introduced by the NBA in the 2019-20 season when the NBA games were being held in the Orlando Bubble. Since then, the scheme has become a big hit in the league. Not only does the scheme give teams seeded ninth and 10th in the conference to fight for a playoff spot, but it also creates a perfect playoff environment, even before the playoffs start.

LeBron James is one of the greatest minds in the NBA history. However, when it came to his initial take on the Play-In Tournament, even King James couldn’t see the success that it would garner. He was among the people who detested the idea early on.

"Whoever came up with that s--- needs to be fired," James said in 2021.

It can’t truly be argued that LeBron James has truly reaped the true benefit of Play-In Tournament. Both in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons when the Lakers played in the Play-In Tournament, they were ranked seventh in the West. Without the Play-In Tournament, they would have already qualified for the playoffs.