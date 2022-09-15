“Play at the level that hasn’t been seen since Shaq and Kobe” - Minnesota Timberwolves’ former #1 pick makes bold claim regarding expectations playing alongside Anthony Edwards 

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has set high standards for himself and Anthony Edwards for the upcoming NBA season. Towns has vowed to play at the level of former LA Lakers greats Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Here's what the former #1 pick told ESPN regarding his expectations for the upcoming season (H/T Legion Hoops):

“Go out there and play at a level that hasn’t been seen since Shaq & Kobe.”

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves squad seem confident, and rightfully so. The Timberwolves broke their four-year playoff drought last campaign.

Towns returned at an All-Star caliber level. Meanwhile, Edwards has improved his numbers marginally since his rookie year. He was efficient and seemed a better player overall as the season progressed.

Edwards peaked in the playoffs, averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game in Minnesota's first-round loss to the Grizzlies. He shot at a 45/40/82 split in the postseason, significantly better than his career averages.

Expecting to play at the level of all-time greats like Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant is inviting tremendous pressure.

However, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards seem to embrace the challenge as they look to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to new heights next NBA season.

Minnesota Timberwolves could be one of the most exciting teams to watch next NBA season following Rudy Gobert's addition

The Minnesota Timberwolves made their intentions clear of making a deep playoff push next season by making a blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert. With the assets they gave up for the 3x DPOY, it's evident that they believe he could be the final piece in the puzzle to lead them to the NBA Finals.

However, the core that existed before him - Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell - has only made one playoff appearance together. They lost in the first round in six games against another young team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Minnesota came close to causing an upset series win with several games going down to the wire. However, their inexperience showed as they blew significant leads down the stretch on multiple occasions.

So there are doubts that Rudy Gobert is really the final missing piece who could transform this team significantly.

Nevertheless, Gobert comes in with tremendous experience as a nine-year veteran with six consecutive playoff appearances. He gives their roster a significant upgrade on defense, an area they have struggled in over the last few years. This makes the T'Wolves a decent two-way threat.

Rudy Gobert's presence would help unlock Karl-Anthony Towns' full potential as a pure offensive threat due to his three-level scoring prowess. Gobert didn't have a successful postseason run with Utah.

But with a change in scenario and the presence of multiple scorers like Anthony Edwards and Towns, he could be a difference-maker.

