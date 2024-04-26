"Play till the wheels fall off": A somber LeBron James exudes optimistic take on erasing 0-3 deficit

In Game 3, the LA Lakers fell short 112-105 against the Denver Nuggets. Despite LeBron James' 26-point performance, the team succumbed to its 11th straight loss to Denver. Despite the loss, James remained optimistic during his post-game media appearance, conveying hope for the team's future:

"As long as you still have life, then you always have belief. You play until the wheels fall off. That's what it's always about for me as a mindset."

James has faced elimination before, however, coming back from being down 3-0 against a surging Nuggets team is a challenge of epic proportions.

Charles Barkley, affectionately dubbed 'The Round Mound of Rebound,' didn't mince words when critiquing the LA Lakers' disheartening loss to the Denver Nuggets, Barkley took center stage on 'NBA ON TNT' to deliver his unfiltered critique:

"All you people who've been kissing up to the Lakers and the Warriors all year talking about they gonna make a run. You know where they gonna run their ass to? The Bahamas... I told y'all all along"

LeBron James' performance against Nuggets in Game 3

On Thursday night, LeBron James had 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets. James shot an impressive 60.0% from the floor, making 12 of his 20 attempts. However, he had a dismal performance from beyond the arc, as he shot only 16.7%, converting one of his six attempts.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis reflected on the challenges of winning a championship during the postgame interview:

"We [AD & I] know what it takes to win a championship and how damn to near perfect you gotta be. That's not like something that's so crazy to obtain. I've been a part of it four times where you have to have almost perfect basketball to win. ... I don't feel a way about anybody that don't wanna strive to be as close to perfect as possible."

