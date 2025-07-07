"Played damn near a quarter century and got no ring" - NBA fans react as Chris Paul drops retirement timeline

Chris Paul set NBA fans' expectations for his retirement from the league. Paul has concluded his 20th season in the league, having played all 82 regular-season games despite being 40 years old. Given this impressive feat, many wonder how much longer 'CP3' could play in the NBA.

During his chat with Jemele Hill at the American Black Film Festival last week, Paul went on record to declare that he has at least one more year left in him. While this may sound like an official confirmation that next season could be his last, we can't say for sure until he declares that he's going to retire.

A fan account on X posted the clip on Sunday, and other fans couldn't help but express their thoughts on Chris Paul's potential retirement next season.

Hate First Sports @hatefirstsports LINK Bro played damn near a quarter century and got no rings 😭

Tony G 🇮🇹 @TGTatum4_3 LINK Will he get a ring in that one season?

zaiire 💫 @_zaiire_ LINK Lets get this ring cp3

KINGFAN @broncleared LINK Everyone can agree Chris Paul is a first ballot Hall of famer right ?

Quarter Century @MasonQC25 LINK Backup in Houston or OKC or Boston or Denver. Win a chip, go home.

Armin Hodzic @RealArminHodzic LINK Is that really true? I don't think he'll be able to let go so easily.

3 NBA teams interested in Chris Paul

Chris Paul is one of the biggest names remaining in the free agency market this offseason. After spending only one season with the San Antonio Spurs, it looks like "CP3" will be suiting up for another team next season.

Two of Paul's former teams, the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns, are interested in acquiring the "Point God". Paul has undeniably been a key figure for both teams throughout his career. "CP3" made Lob City famous in LA when he played alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. He then helped DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker become title contenders with the Suns.

Rumors also suggest that the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to sign Paul, especially after letting go of their star point guard, Damian Lillard.

While these three teams have expressed interest in Paul, many fans want to see him next to his close friend, LeBron James. The LA Lakers are reportedly in search of a backup guard for Luka Doncic. Paul may be a perfect fit for that role.

For now, Paul has a big decision to make on where he wants to spend his potentially final year in the NBA.

