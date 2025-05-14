"Played like Jontay Porter today" - Michael Porter Jr. trolled online after 2-point outing in Nuggets' Game 5 loss

Michael Porter Jr. received slack for his terrible performance in Game 5 of the Nuggets' second-round series against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. So far, the Nuggets vs Thunder series has become one of the most entertaining if not the most entertaining series in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Ad

The clash between the top two MVP candidates has produced classics in the five games played so far. Game 5 was crucial for both teams as they were tied at 2-2 before. However, despite Nikola Jokic's best efforts with a 44-point performance, the Thunder walked away with a 112-105 win and a 3-2 lead in the series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Porter Jr. was arguably the worst player in the game Tuesday night as he scored only two points with 29 minutes of game time, with non-existent effort on the defensive end. Fans did not look past his poor showing and trolled the Nuggets star on X.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"mpj played like jontay porter today," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Disaster that he took the 2 most crucial shots of the game. Should not have even been out there. That coaching decision by Adelman might've just cost them the series," another fan said.

"MPJ's stat line tonight is almost as wild as his potential," another fan said.

Michael Porter Jr. is playing through a shoulder injury in this series, however, some fans argued that the injury was not the reason behind his poor output.

Ad

"Everyone trying to bail him out cuz of injury. F**k that, his stats fall off a cliff every postseason! Dude is a regular season merchant and when the game gets physical in the playoffs he fades like a bi**h," one fan said.

"Bro said he needed surgery then still went out there anyways like he didn't know he was gonna be a liability 💀" another fan said.

Ad

"Man was like this before the shoulder injury, no excuses," another fan said.

The Nuggets play the OKC Thunder in a decisive Game 6 on Thursday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Michael Porter Jr. talks about playing through injury against the OKC Thunder

After the Nuggets' overtime 113-104 Game 3 win against the Thunder on Friday, Michael Porter talked about participating in the series with an injured shoulder.

Ad

"Suiting up I knew there would be games where I couldn’t produce like I wanted to or maybe I didn’t play as much as I wanted to,” Porter said. “But this is the playoffs and I wanted to go out there and at least try."

On April 22, Michael Porter Jr. sprained his left A.C. joint while contesting a loose ball in Round 1 against the LA Clippers. He has been playing with one good arm and proved his worth in Game 3. However, his performance has only spiralled downwards ever since.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More