Players and board of governors agree on setting up NBA polling places in arenas during the November election

Following the NBA players' decision to resume the season yesterday, key members of the NBPA had a meeting with franchise owners. Their discussions about how to proactively contribute to the social justice movement led to some courses of action which the NBA has agreed to actively pursue. A key change will be the establishment of NBA polling places in arenas.

Social justice objectives: Arenas to be used by NBA polling places

A statement was released by the NBA on an action plan designed to fulfil players' demands on bringing about voter awareness and helping the masses vote. NBA polling places are going to be a real thing now, as the major new social justice reform in the league will usher in NBA polling places to the arenas.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver pens letter to league employees, obtained by @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “I wholeheartedly support NBA and WNBA players and their commitment to shining a light on important issues of social justice.” pic.twitter.com/2SPEunp64I — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Why are NBA games being postponed?

The following 3 points of emphasis have been agreed upon:

1. The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors, that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

2. In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local election officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID.

Advertisement

If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.

3. The league will work with the players and our network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

Full release from the NBA and NBPA: Social justice coalition being formed; team governors working to convert all arenas into location for 2020 general election; advertisement spots to promote civic engagement and awareness. pic.twitter.com/piU3gmOxgh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020

Given how vocal NBA players have been about the importance of voting in social justice reform, the advent of NBA polling places will be a shot in the arm. The other 2 points do carry weight, but NBA polling places will have by far the most impact.

ALSO READ: NBA Trade Rumors: Ty Lue wants $7 million per season to take up head coaching role