"Players that's on that team y'all better be careful if you're not LeBron, if you're not AD and you're not Westbrook" - Kwame Brown warns the LA Lakers roster after a rough start to the season

Former LA Lakers center Kwame Brown issued a warning to players on the team not named LeBron James, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook. Brown noted that a rough start to the season may lead to changes if the struggles continue heading into the trade deadline.

In a recent video uploaded to one of his YouTube channels, Brown talked about the Lakers' struggles after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies last Thursday. The 39-year-old former No. 1 pick mentioned that LA Lakers fans are different and they'll want changes when things are not going their way.

"LA fans don't f**k around. You gotta win. Like they don't play. Normally, they blame more people right now. Players that's on that team y'all better be careful if you're not LeBron, if you're not AD and you're not Westbrook," Brown said.

The 12-year NBA veteran also pointed out that the LA Lakers had no rhythm as a team, evident in their .500 record at the time the video was released. The Lakers moved above .500 at 14-13 with a win over the OKC Thunder on Friday.

Rhythm and consistency are not the only problems the Lakers have to start the season. They haven't been fully healthy, with LeBron James missing about half of their games. Anthony Davis is nursing a different kind of injury every two games and players such as Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn have not made their season debuts.

Add in the fact that LA Lakers' coaching staff is still adjusting to an overhauled roster. The only remaining Lakers players from last season were James, Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker. It will take some time for these Lakers to be good, but they need to have a sense of urgency as the season progresses really quickly.

LA Lakers move back to above .500 with dominating win over the OKC Thunder

A day after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies, the LA Lakers bounced back in a big way with a win against the OKC Thunder on Friday. The Lakers were playing the second half of a back-to-back with Anthony Davis resting and nursing an injured knee.

LeBron James carried the Lakers with a vintage performance to defeat the young Thunder. James had 33 points, five rebounds and six assists as they blew OKC out of the Paycom Center. Avery Bradley came up big for the Lakers with 22 points.

On his return to Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook had an off night with eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Talen Horton-Tucker, who replaced Davis in the LA Lakers' starting lineup, finished the game with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The win might not have impressed a lot of people, but a win is a win. The Lakers were also 0-2 against the Thunder heading into Friday's matchup. They blew double-digit leads on both occasions, which highlighted their current problems.

The LA Lakers are back at home on Sunday to host the Orlando Magic before going on a three-game road trip. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Edited by David Nyland