"Playing any amount of minutes you want": Ex-Clippers center takes issue with LeBron James' unreal number at age 40

LeBron James will be playing in a record 23rd NBA season in the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Last year, James, who is the oldest active player in the league at 40 years old, was named in the All-NBA Second Team after averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game for the LA Lakers. However, former LA Clippers center Olden Polynice took issue with James' numbers, saying that the Lakers star was only allowed to reach those numbers because he was given adequate minutes, despite being 40 years old. “If you are playing any amount of minutes you want, you're gonna do things, you're gonna put up numbers,&quot; he said. Polynice played from 1987 to 2000 in the NBA with five different teams: Seattle SuperSonics, Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and the Utah Jazz. He also played two games with the Clippers during the 2003-2004 season. The 6-foot-11 center finished his career with averages of 7.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, before carving out an all-time great career with four championships and four NBA MVP awards. Once he steps foot in the coming season, James will play the most seasons in the NBA at 23, surpassing Vince Carter, who only played for 22 seasons. James has remained one of the core players for the Lakers, whose squad is now building around Luka Doncic. LeBron James gets candid on playing 23 years in the NBALeBron James knew retirement was imminent as he entered his 23rd season in the NBA. During his appearance in Complex’s &quot;360 with Speedy,&quot; James got candid about his retirement and how he prepares for it. “I know I’m on the other side of the hump for sure,” he said. “I’m not about to play another 23 years. That’s for damn sure. And I’m not about to play another 10. So I’m definitely gearing up to where the end is. I’m not there yet, but I’m super blessed to be able to sit here, year 23.&quot;James also said that he has since tried golf, but clarified that it does not mean he is already transitioning to other sports.&quot;I picked up golf,&quot; James said. &quot;Listen guys, every time I pick up something new does not mean retirement...But retirement is coming. It is coming. It’s just not here just yet.”James will have his first full season with Luka Doncic in LA, while he will also play his second year under head coach JJ Redick.