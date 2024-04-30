"Playing with Cody Martin": Heat fans jokingly claim Caleb Martin swapped himself with identical twin sitting courtside after off night

Some fans and a few analysts argued last year that Caleb Martin should have won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP over Jimmy Butler. Martin came out of nowhere to outplay the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the 2023 conference finals. Many were hoping that he would only get better in the Miami Heat's 2023-24 campaign after last year’s eye-opening performance.

In a rematch with the Celtics this year, Martin just hasn’t been the same player. He has been given the right opportunity to duplicate his performance last year with “Jimmy Butler” out with an MCL sprain. Unfortunately for Heat Nation, he hasn’t lived up to the expectations and the hype.

After the Heat’s Game 4 loss, fans reacted to the Charlotte Hornets’ Cody Martin cheering on his identical twin in Miami:

“I just know this is Caleb

“We playing with Cody Martin right now smfh”

One fan was quite sure anyone would notice if the Martins did switch places:

"Honestly how would anyone ever find out unless one snitched"

Another fan was certain it had to be the Heat's forward on the floor versus the Celtics:

"na cody doesn’t break his wrist every time he shoots"

@StanleyMerissa1 may have spoken for every Heat supporter:

"Lmao I bet every heat fan said the same thing 'cause ain’t no way!"

The Hornets’ Martin hasn’t been to the playoffs in his career while the Heat stalwart has been to the postseason thrice. While Charlotte’s forward has hardly played over the past two seasons, Miami has found a reliable player in the lineup.

Basketball fans are throwing the identical twin jokes as Caleb Martin has been a little underwhelming. He hasn’t been assertive and impactful like in the past against Boston. His numbers are largely down compared to last year’s playoff run.

Caleb Martin badly needs to step up to help the Heat stave off elimination

Caleb Martin is averaging 12.0 points per game in the series against the Boston Celtics. Last year, he put up 19.3 PPG on 60.2% shooting, including a sizzling 48.9% from rainbow territory in the conference finals. The Miami Heat will need him to get closer to those eye-popping numbers to avoid elimination on Wednesday.

In Miami’s back-to-back losses in South Beach, they bled for 84 and 88 points, respectively. As good as the Heat were defensively, the offense just couldn’t come close enough to make those games truly competitive. When they lit up the Celtics in Game 2 with a franchise record in 3-pointers, they emerged with their only win in the series.

The Miami Heat can’t expect to have the same type of explosion every night as it is just not their identity. But, they can close the gap a little bit if players like Caleb Martin can step up to the plate.

So far, that hasn't happened consistently in the series. Perhaps, the jokes about Cody Martin playing his role will push the Heat forward to come forward and replicate his performance last year.

