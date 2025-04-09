"Playing the Lakers is the best medicine": NBA fans in stitches after Mavs' Dante Exum gets upgraded before marquee showdown

Ahead of their much-anticipated home matchup against the LA Lakers on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks have upgraded Dante Exum's injury status to questionable. It comes after Exum was previously thought to be out for the season due to a broken bone in his left hand suffered on March 15.

Following the news of Exum's rapid status upgrade just three weeks after his injury, NBA fans were in stitches as they shared their reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

"Playing the Lakers is the best medicine. It's better than painkillers. Probably better than surgery if you ask me," a fan tweeted.

"At this point I wouldn’t even be surprised if a player got resurrected from the dead to play against the Lakers," a fan tweeted.

"It's like when teams play the Lakers you can hear the call "Avengers, assemble!" Ahahaha," a fan tweeted.

"WHAT A REMARKABLE RECOVERY," a fan tweeted.

"NBA need to do an investigation 😂" a fan tweeted.

"They’re just trolling us now, this is crazy lol," a fan tweeted.

Dante Exum has played just 18 games this season. He was sidelined for a chunk of the initial games after undergoing surgery to repair a wrist injury suffered in training camp.

The upcoming matchup marks the return of Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks' home ground since the shock trade earlier this year that landed him with the Lakers.

LA Lakers' Luka Doncic makes feelings clear on his highly anticipated return to Dallas

After suffering a 120-136 road loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday, the LA Lakers go back-to-back to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

In his post-game interview after Tuesday's loss, Luka Doncic reflected on his return to the American Airlines Center as an opponent.

"Of course, it's going to be a lot of emotion for me,” Doncic said. “I don't even know what to expect. I don't know how I'm going to feel, honestly. I know I'm looking forward to being back in Dallas, obviously. ... It's going to be very emotional for me for sure."

This will be the second matchup between the two teams since the blockbuster trade in February.

The LA Lakers had clinched a 107-99 home win against the Mavericks on Feb. 25, with Luka Doncic leading their victory charge with a triple-double of 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks.

