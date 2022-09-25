“Playing against LeBron… I thought I was tall, I thought I was strong” - LA Lakers forward reveals he was amazed by LeBron James’ physique when he first played against him

Newly acquired LA Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. has revealed his first impression of LeBron James. Brown said that LeBron was his favorite player growing up. He was amazed by James' physique when he first played him.

In a get-to-know-me social media video posted by the Lakers, Brown said (via Lakers Nation):

“My favorite player growing up was LeBron. The first thing I remember about playing against LeBron was just like standing next to him and seeing how physically bigger he wasn’t than me.

"Size-wise, he’s like 6’8” — and I thought I was tall, I thought I was strong. And it was one of those things like nah, this dude has been doing this his whole life. He’s really built like that for sure.”

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Movies, music, & more with a new face on the squad.



Get to know @troy_brown33 Movies, music, & more with a new face on the squad.Get to know @troy_brown33 https://t.co/vWicKOkWbz

LeBron James has been a beast physically since his debut in the NBA and still stands out in that respect despite being 38. It's allowed him to stay at the top of his game for 19 years in the league.

Injuries have limited his availability for long stretches over the last three seasons. James will be hoping that isn't the case entering the 2022-23 season.

LeBron James' health crucial to the LA Lakers hopes of having a successful 2022-23 NBA season

LeBron James' health is crucial for the LA Lakers to have a successful year. The Lakers will be aiming to brush aside the disappointment of not making the playoffs last season. It may not be an easy road for them to redeem themselves.

The Lakers squad depth on paper doesn't stack up well against their conference rivals. They remain top-heavy, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis seeming like the only feared players on the roster.

Both superstars have struggled to stay healthy, though. It has hampered the LA Lakers' chances of contending over the last two seasons.

The Lakers are also yet to figure out Russell Westbrook's role on their team. Westbrook didn't gel well with his co-stars, contributing to the Lakers' dismal 33-49 season. The Lakers have engaged in trade discussions but haven't struck a deal to move him.

If Westbrook struggles to adapt to a new role, the LA Lakers may not improve significantly this season. However, there is still optimism that if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stay healthy, the Lakers could still compete well against the top teams in the West.

James and Davis will be eager to try and help the Lakers return to the top. Both have received severe criticism, and a stellar effort could help them take the LA Lakers a long way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far