“Playing with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and people that see Steph now, it reminds me of him” – Jalen Rose believes Steph Curry’s game resembles former Nuggets player's style, says he was disciplined and immaculate

Former NBA player Jalen Rose compared his former teammate Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to Steph Curry. Rose and Abdul-Rauf played in Denver during the former's first two seasons in the league.

During a recent appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast, Rose complimented Abdul-Rauf for his discipline. Rose also said playing alongside Abdul-Rauf was one of the reasons he liked being in Denver.

"One of the things I liked about being in Denver (was) playing with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. And people that see Steph (Curry) now, it reminds me of him," Jalen Rose said. "He was the first dude like Tim Hardaway was doing it, you know he the OG, but he had some sauce on that thing."

Rose added:

"I saw him not eat at certain periods of time. During the season, him and Hakeem Olajuwon. And it was incredible to me. ... I was like, 'Wow! I got to step it up, he better than me. He more disciplined than me.'"

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf was at his best when he teamed up with Jalen Rose. Abdul-Rauf was highly skilled with the ball as an offensive threat. Abdul-Rauf and Steph Curry's ability to create an impact offensively at their size makes the comparisons made by Rose credible.

Can Steph Curry lead the Warriors to back-to-back titles?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors made a phenomenal comeback last season. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive years after their 2019 finals loss, Curry led the Dubs to a championship.

The Warriors weren't favored by the oddsmakers throughout the season. However, the Warriors kept battling adversity to stay on track. Once they reached the playoffs, their experience took over.

Golden State lost plenty of depth this offseason, though. Key bench players like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left the team in free agency. The Dubs will have to rely on young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody for more production in the upcoming season.

The Warriors may take time to adjust to the changes their bench underwent in the summer. The Dubs will have their starting lineup intact, though. Klay Thompson will be available on opening night for the first time in four years.

Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney have become integral to the Warriors' plans. Steph Curry has produced back-to-back MVP-caliber campaigns and Draymond Green is still a beast on the defensive end. If it all comes together, the Warriors stand a good chance of winning again.

