“Playing without Kevin Durant… Klay being injured, that was tough to deal with” - Amar’e Stoudemire believes this would be the most meaningful championship for Steph Curry and the Warriors if they seal the deal

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning an NBA Championship. It's no secret that the Warriors haven't been strangers to winning titles over the years. If the Warriors take care of business in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, it would be Curry' s fourth championship.

Although the Warriors have found themselves in this same situation a number of times before, there's a chance that this potential championship could be one of the most memorable. It's been a tough road back for Golden State, as the team has dealt with a number of injuries and hardships over the last few years.

NBA veteran Amar'e Stoudemire recently spoke on ESPN's "Get Up" and went on to talk in-depth about why he believes that Golden State winning the title this year could mean a little more than the previous years.

"I think so, I just think the battle of coming back to this moment, playing without Kevin Durant, kind of somewhat rebuilding and restructuring your team, bringing in Andrew Wiggins, guys been injured having a frustrated situation with Klay being injured, that was tough to deal with, and now to see those guys back into the NBA finals and Steph Curry playing at a high level, like you say, he's in his prime, and he looks like he is you know what I'm saying..."

Steph Curry at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

It's been a long journey back to the NBA Finals for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. After the team had to deal with some adversity over the years, the Warriors now find themselves just one win away from bringing another championship to the Golden State organization.

It won't be easy for the Warriors, as they will have to head to Boston for Game 6 and try to take care of business in front of a passionate Celtics fan base. While the Warriors have been in this situation before, the team across from them has also been in a similar spot throughout the postseason. Boston has been on the brink of elimination numerous times and will be eager to force another Game 7 in this series.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry: “One more win. Just gotta figure out a way to get it done.” Steph Curry: “One more win. Just gotta figure out a way to get it done.”

Golden State will be ready to take Boston's best punch, as they know that they are just one more game away from completing the long road back to becoming NBA champions once again.

