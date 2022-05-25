“Playoff Jimmy became way off Jimmy” - Skip Bayless questions if Jimmy Butler got into an altercation after his struggles vs the Celtics, says it’s time for him to show up

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are preparing for a crucial Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. After an impressive Game 3 victory on the road, the Heat were blown out in Game 4.

The Eastern Conference finals series is now heading back to Miami tied at 2-2.

The series has featured a number of lopsided scores, as both teams have continued to deal with numerous injuries. After an eye-opening 41-point performance in Game 1 against the Celtics, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has struggled.

Butler was sensational in the opening game of the conference finals and it looked as if he was determined to send a message. Since then, Butler has looked like a different player as he's been battling with some knee injuries.

Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said that Butler will need to step up if the Heat want to have a chance, especially after disappearing in the last two games. Bayless said:

“Playoff Jimmy became way off Jimmy in the last two games...”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— "In Game 5 back home, it's time for Playoff Jimmy to finally make an appearance after 2 games in Boston." @RealSkipBayless is picking the Heat in Games 5 and 7 "In Game 5 back home, it's time for Playoff Jimmy to finally make an appearance after 2 games in Boston." — @RealSkipBayless is picking the Heat in Games 5 and 7 https://t.co/SX67zM8cbX

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat look to take care of business in Game 5

Miami Heat star wing Butler.

In his last three games, Jimmy Butler has averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game against the Boston Celtics. During that same stretch, he's shooting 42.5% from the field and 20.0% from three-point range.

It's been an alarming development for the Miami Heat, especially after Butler averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game during the previous round against the Philadelphia 76ers.

If the Miami Heat want a chance to get back on track, they are going to need Butler to be his usual self.

After scoring in double digits in the opening two games against the Boston Celtics, Butler has scored a total of 14-points in the last two road games. He was forced to miss the second half of one game, after being kept out due to knee inflammation.

Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports “I’m straight. No excuse for how I played tonight. Ain’t got nothing to do with my knee.” — Jimmy Butler “I’m straight. No excuse for how I played tonight. Ain’t got nothing to do with my knee.” — Jimmy Butler https://t.co/16LXGS7oXx

If Butler and the Miami Heat can get back on track, they will have a rare opportunity to take a 3-2 lead in the series against the Celtics. Both teams have struggled to maintain consistent play throughout the series.

It will be interesting to see if Miami can respond after a disappointing Game 4 performance.

