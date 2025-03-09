Jimmy Butler had his best game with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in a 110-105 win over the Detroit Pistons. Butler made a clutch shot late in the game, prompting coach Steve Kerr to make a claim about the legendary "Playoff Jimmy."

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kerr was asked about Butler's performance and the importance of having a player like him. The Warriors improved to 36-28 and are just three games behind the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings.

"This is part of the Jimmy dynamic," Kerr said. "He is built for these kinds of games. He'll get us a shot, he'll get to the line, and he'll take big shots. Playoff Jimmy is a real thing, and in some ways that felt like a playoff game with the physicality. It was kind of a Rocky fight, frankly. Guys like Jimmy really thrive in these type of games."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jimmy Butler finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, going 9-for-17 from the field, including 2-for-4 from threes, and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe. Butler hit a tough jump shot with 1:22 left in the game to give the Golden State Warriors a 107-105 lead.

The Detroit Pistons regained the advantage in less than 40 seconds, with Draymond Green eventually hitting the unexpected go-ahead 3-point shot with 35 seconds left. Green's make from three gave the Warriors a 110-108 lead, with Steph Curry putting the game away at the free throw line.

Ad

The Warriors are 12-2 since Butler's debut back on Feb. 8 and 12-1 with him in the lineup. The only loss came against the Dallas Mavericks, with "Jimmy Buckets" missing the game versus his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, during their recent five-city road trip.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Warriors are back in action on Monday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. They are at the front end of a seven-game homestand that could allow them to catch up in the NBA standings.

Teams don't want to face Jimmy Butler and the Warriors in playoffs, says NBA scout

One NBA scout doesn't want to face Jimmy Butler and the Warriors in the playoffs. (Photo: IMAGN)

While some people still don't believe in "Playoff Jimmy," one NBA scout told ESPN's Tim Bontemps that the league should be afraid of the Golden State Warriors. The scout believes that no team wants to face the Warriors, especially against a motivated Jimmy Butler along with Steph Curry.

Ad

"No one will want to play them in the playoffs," the scout said. "Jimmy with fresh legs and motivation, honeymoon-phase Jimmy is a motherf*cker. People way too quickly forgot what Jimmy Butler can do."

"He's not a franchise player in that he doesn't do it in the regular season, but when it comes to the playoffs, he's a franchise player. He's a superstar when you need to be winning."

Ad

If the Warriors finish strong, they could have a legitimate shot at going on a deep playoff run. They have the talent and experience to make things hard for everyone in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.