"Plays like he’s 6-4 rather than 7-feet": NBA analyst lambasts Joel Embiid's non big-man like attitude game vs Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid has not won himself many fans in New York following his dirty play in the first-round playoff series and has received plenty of grief from Knicks fans. The same non-basketball antics continued on Sunday, but the Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson's 47-point, 10-assist performance defeated the 76ers 97-92.

Embiid's actions may have proven controversial, but they were certainly effective despite being down 3-1 in the series. Moreover, the Sixers need a near-miracle comeback to avoid a first-round exit.

Following the game, analyst and co-host of Fox Sports' "First Things First," Chris Broussard, could not help but criticise the big man for his lackluster approach.

“Embiid is an absolutely incredible jump shooter but man, he too often plays like he’s 6-4 rather than 7-feet,” Chris Broussard said in a post on Twitter.

“Sixers need a basket & this giant of a man is floating around the 3-pt line possession after possession. No boards, no post-ups. SMH,” he added.

Despite leading the team with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, the star center only converted 7 of 19 shots (36.8%) and missed all his attempts in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid upset by Knicks fans takeover at Wells Fargo

A sea of Knicks fans invaded Sixers home court, chanting "MVP! MVP!" for their star guard Jalen Brunson with every shot and the cheers sometimes overpowered the home fans. This hostile takeover clearly angered Sixers star Joel Embiid.

The big man was feisty in his reply, as he hit back:

"Disappointing. I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate, and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing," he said. "Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans. They’re down the road. But I’ve never seen it, and I have been here for 10 years. It kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. I don’t think that should happen."

The reigning MVP still looked some way off his best and can arguably consider himself fortunate to play in the series with Bell’s palsy affecting him reaching his full potential.

With all being said, the series now heads to New York for a crucial Game 5. The Knicks need just one win in the next three games to eliminate the 76ers. However, a win for Philadelphia in Game 5 would force a Game 6 back at home, where Embiid would expect a much stronger showing from the Sixers faithful.

