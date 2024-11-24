"Plays like this had Heatles in shambles" - Fans take a trip down memory lane after Victor Wembanyama and Co. play vintage Spurs basketball

The San Antonio Spurs handed the Golden State Warriors their fourth loss of the season on Saturday, clawing back from a 17-point deficit to capture a 104-94 win. The Spurs turned back the clock with a vintage style of play reminiscent of their dominant era featuring Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter), took a trip down memory lane as Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs ran plays that would make coach Gregg Popovich, who is recovering from a mild stroke, proud.

Famous basketball account World Wide Wob shared a clip of the team making multiple passes before finding an open shooter for a 3, captioning it, "the good stuff," which sparked nostalgia among fans. One user recalled how a similar system dismantled the Miami Heat's Big Three during the 2014 NBA Finals.

"Plays like this had the Heatles in shambles that finals," the fan wrote.

"Welcome back 2014 Spurs," another commented .

"Sometimes, the best moments are just the simple ones," another wrote.

Another account shared a clip of the 2014 Spurs with the caption:

"Flashback for Spurs fans."

Some fans also commended the Warriors' defense, noting how every Spurs pass was quickly contested:

"All that passing to hit a contested 3 lol" one fan said.

"That defensive rotation was crazy" another commented.

Spurs stun No. 1 Warriors

Victor Wembanyama returned from a three-game absence and helped his team get over the Golden State Warriors, dropping 25 points at the Frost Bank Center.

The loss marked only the fourth defeat for the Warriors this season, tying them with the OKC Thunder atop the Western Conference standings at 12-4. The Warriors had been riding a two-game win streak before the loss.

The 104-94 defeat also saw the Spurs hold the Bay Area team to their lowest total this season. It was also just the second time the Warriors failed to reach 100 points in a game.

San Antonio dominated the second half, particularly the fourth quarter, where they outscored Golden State 33-13 to seal the win.

Currently on a three-game win streak with a 9-8 record, the Spurs will hope to build on their momentum and enter the play-in spots by the end of this month.

