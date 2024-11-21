"Please come back and save us": Disappointed Suns fans beg Kevin Durant to return soon as Phoenix suffers 5th straight loss  

Kevin Durant's injury absence has hit the Suns hard. Phoenix recorded their fifth straight loss after going down 138-122 to the New York Knicks at the Footprint Center on Wednesday. The 2x NBA champion missed his seventh game of the season as he continues to recover from the calf strain he sustained earlier this month when playing against the Dallas Mavericks.

Needless to say, Suns fans were disappointed and fervently hoped that their superstar would come back and help the side rack up wins. One of them tweeted:

"@KDTrey5 please come back & save us."

More responses followed. @tuanpham6888 wrote:

"😭😭😭 when KD can be back"

@daltonpress11913 believed the onus was on Devin Booker.

"Man we would be winning if we had KD and Beal to but Dbook has to put this team on his shoulders"

@XRP_Y2J minced no words.

"Absolutely disgusting, surely the front office is regretting the bs trades made getting rid of the young core we once had. We are embarrassing without KD and Beal."

@balloverride faulted Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic.

"Get Allen and Nurkic out of this team. For god's sake"

@blikeutd summed up the Suns run sans Kevin Durant.

"Damn 1-6 without Durant."

On the game front, the Knicks were led by double-doubles from Jalen Brunson (36 points and 10 assists) and Karl-Anthony Towns (34 points and 10 rebounds). Devin Booker led Phoenix with 33 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

Kevin Durant expected to ink $124 million extension after 2024-25 season

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia expects his superstar to ink a $124 million extension after the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Kevin Durant is currently in the third season of his four-year, $194.21 million contract he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. He’s raking in $51.17 million this season and is set to earn $54.7 million in 2025-26.

In the same interview, Ishbia added:

“We have a great relationship with Kevin. He’s a great guy, he loves being in Phoenix, and we love having him. He’s off to an amazing start this season, one of the MVP leaders, and we’re off to a very good start. We expect Kevin to sign an extension, and be with us for the long term."

The Suns will need more of Kevin Durant on the floor if they intend to be more than just playoff contenders this season. The ongoing edition has him propping up 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 38.8 minutes per game shooting 55.3% from the field and 42.9% from the 3-point line.

