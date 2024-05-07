"Please gimme another '300 bars'": Iman Shumpert hypes The Game's potential battle rap comeback amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef

Iman Shumpert is the latest former NBA player to chime in on the hip-hop beef sweeping the nation between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Shumpert commented on a new angle on the beef after Rapper The Game took to his social media to call out rapper Rick Ross. Ross dropped one diss track toward Drake, siding with Kendrick Lamar in the ongoing beef.

Iman Shumpert is hoping The Game is coming back into the rap game after dipping his toes in the rap beef. The Game posted a diss toward Ross without mentioning his name on his IG story, calling Ross out for talking bad about Drake.

“It be the fat n***** with the skinny legs always running their mouth,” The Game wrote.

Shumpert then tweeted a reply to the post, hoping the beef motivates The Game to release new music.

“Game coming back to rap battle. Please give me another '300 bars,'” Iman Shumpert tweeted.

He is referencing The Game’s song, “300 Bars and Runnin," which came during the battle between 50 Cent and The Game.

The two rappers came to a truce negotiated by record executives. 50 Cent then broke the truce by taking shots at The Game in his song “Gun Jam." The Game then responded with “300 Bars and Runnin” that was aimed at 50 Cent and his G Unit crew. The song blew up and reignited one of the biggest beefs in hip-hop history.

Shumpert is now hoping The Game drops another similar track toward Rick Ross to get involved in the most recent beef dominating hip-hop. The Game and Rick Ross have a little bit of history as The Game’s manager denied the rumors that Rick Ross brokered the peace between the Game and Meek Mill during their own hip-hop beef.

Iman Shumpert loves Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us”

Iman Shumpert loved Kendrick Lamar’s one diss track toward Drake in the ongoing beef. He tweeted out how the track, “Not Like Us,” makes him want to dance and hit the crip walk, even if the move is too slow for him to pull off.

“If I could crip walk id be killing 'they not like us' unfortunately we gotta speed that up for the chi footwork,” Shumpert tweeted.

The song by Lamar may be the biggest hit from the ongoing rap battle as the two major MCs continue to drop diss tracks. It even made its way onto the TNT broadcast of the NBA Playoffs.