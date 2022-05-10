"Please let me be just a fraction of the player that Al Horford is!" - DPOY winner bestows massive praise on Boston Celtics veteran after his clutch performance against Bucks

Al Horford has been the player of the moment lately, following a stellar performance that helped level the series for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics were trailing the seven game series 2-1, going into Game 4 at the Fiserv Forum.

Following a brilliant showdown from Jayson Tatum in a bounce-back game, and more importantly, Al Horford, in what was a significant contribution from the center, the Boston Celtics emerged victorious ensuring games 5 and 6 will most definitely take place.

The five-time NBA All-Star left his teammates in absolute disbelief, thanks to a breathtaking performance on the court. Teammate Marcus Smart was quick to shower love and appreciation on the Big Man. Taking to social media, Smart had a few words to share in light of the display from Al Horford.

The Celtics guard began:

"When Im almost 36 years old, please Lord, please let me be just a fraction of the player that @Al_Horford is!"

marcus smart @smart_MS3 When Im almost 36 years old, please Lord, please let me be just a fraction of the player that @Al_Horford is! I mean- what an absolute amazing teammate and player. Big team win fellas. When Im almost 36 years old, please Lord, please let me be just a fraction of the player that @Al_Horford is! I mean- what an absolute amazing teammate and player. Big team win fellas. https://t.co/Jiondp3FsS

The depth to which Al Horford was indispensable for the Boston Celtics today cannot be comprehended by mere words. He ended up being a clinical contributor to the Celtics winning a much-needed Game 4, with a stellar display on both ends of the court.

Al Horford was able to contain and restrict Giannis and the Bucks in the paint while simultaneously putting in an awe-insping offensive exhibit as well. The NBA veteran dialed back the years and recorded three assists and eight rebounds to go along with his decisive 30 points.

The magnificent factor of the entire spectacle was how efficient the Celtics center was. Horford produced 30 points on 11/14 field goals, which is at a mind-blowing 78.6% from the field. In addition, he also shot 5/7 field goals from beyond the arc, ranging to a significant 71.4% from three-point land.

Smart went on to add:

"I mean- what an absolute amazing teammate and player. Big team win fellas."

Speaking to the media post-game, Al Horford explained what lit his fire, which essentially led to such a pivotal performance.

Horford stated:

"That's from sitting at home. That's from watching the Playoffs. That's from not knowing what my future was holding."

NBA @NBA "That's from sitting at home. That's from watching the Playoffs. That's from not knowing what my future was holding."



Al Horford on what fueled his big Game 4. "That's from sitting at home. That's from watching the Playoffs. That's from not knowing what my future was holding."Al Horford on what fueled his big Game 4. https://t.co/fs9grWeigw

Al Horford, Boston Celtics to win it all?

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Two

The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, as well as the NBA today. With Ime Udoka at the helm, the Celtics have transitioned from what was a lackluster season, with a duo on the verge of imploding, to championship candidature.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have since enhanced their understanding, resulting in improved cohesion between the two, leading the Celtics to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics have since swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and are locked in a fierce battle with the Milwaukee Bucks, with the winner scheduled to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics have their duo to look up to when times get tough, but as shown today, they also have the rotational pieces needed to succeeded.

Edited by Windy Goodloe