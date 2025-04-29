"Please make this happen Adam Silver!" - Magic Johnson echoes NBA commissioner’s call to scrap current All-Star Game format

The most recent format of the NBA All-Star game disappointed fans, and even Magic Johnson has joined them in asking for change. Adam Silver and the league's office is already planning how to revitalize the All-Star game and those changes could be seen as early as 2026.

According to an ESPN article, the league is considering integrating a more international feel to the format. Discussions regarding these changes are being done with the NBA Players Association as well as NBC, the league's broadcast partner for the All-Star festivities.

While the idea is still in the early stages of formulation, Johnson has already voiced support for it.

"I’m excited about the possibility of replacing the current All Star Game format with an international competition," Johnson wrote. "Please make this happen Commissioner Adam Silver! It would create so much excitement around the world!"

The 2025 All-Star game featured a mini-tournament format that consisted of four teams. Three were made up of players who were named All-Stars, while one was the squad that won the Rising Stars Challenge.

Criticism of the game not being competitive enough was prevalent once more. Additionally, fans were irritated at the lack of actual basketball being played. Spectators disliked the number of breaks that gave way to promos, ads, and other shenanigans.

Magic Johnson reacts to the LA Lakers' Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 4 between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves was a gritty matchup that came down to the final buzzer. The Lakers were in control for most of the game, leading by as much as 12 points at some point. Still, they were not able to hold on to that lead and would go on to lose by three points, 116-113.

Former LA Lakers guard Magic Johnson aired his frustration at how the team failed to hold on to their lead on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'm just sick to my stomach that the Lakers lost this game after being in control most of the 2nd half," Johnson posted.

The Lakers appeared to run out of gas toward the end, eventually surrendering their lead. Their lackluster finish can be attributed to the fact that coach JJ Redick did not make one single substitution to rest his key guys all through the second half.

Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James all stayed on the court for the final 24 minutes of the game. Something that was well noted by Magic Johnson and many others who watched the game.

