"Please review the film if you haven’t" - Kevin Durant venerates Kyrie Irving on his historic night, mentions that the Nets guard "taught another class tonight"

For the second time in a week, Kevin Durant got another front-row seat for a Kyrie Irving masterclass. Six days after dropping 50 points against the Charlotte Hornets, the Nets’ starting point guard exploded for a career-high 60 points against the stunned Orlando Magic.

Irving’s 60 points are tied for the NBA’s best in individual scoring this season after Karl-Anthony Towns’ 60-piece versus the San Antonio Spurs a night ago.

Durant himself bedazzled the New York Knicks the other night with 53 big points. This time, though, he watched in appreciation of Irving making mincemeat of the Orlando Magic’s defense. Durant, like the rest of the NBA, was awestruck following Irving’s jaw-dropping performance.

Here’s Durant toasting Irving’s mind-blowing night:

“ATTN: Eleven taught another class tonight. Please review the film if you haven’t…”

To critics and fans alike, Irving’s basketball brilliance was blinding. The 7x All-Star played only 35 minutes to put up 60 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Irving shot an incomprehensible 20-31 from the field and 8-12 from the three-point line. If there was any doubt that the 50-point game was a fluke, the mercurial point guard blasted through the doubts.

The back-to-back blistering performances from Durant and Irving should have the Brooklyn Nets faithful giddy with excitement. They are now on a four-game winning streak, including a thorough drubbing of the James Harden and Joel Embiid duo of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets are reminding everyone, even with Ben Simmons still looking to make his debut, just how dangerous they can be. This entire week, the Nets have proven that their superstars are locked in and are primed to be at their best when the most crucial games are at hand.

Kyrie Irving, even with Kevin Durant healthy, will be the difference-maker for the Brooklyn Nets’ title campaign

The Brooklyn Nets' superstars are getting in form at just the right time. [Photo: Nothin' but Nets]

Kevin Durant is the Brooklyn Nets’ true north. They aren’t going anywhere in the postseason without him, but he needs help against the stacked Eastern Conference. If there were any doubts about where the biggest help will come from, Kyrie Irving just showed the NBA what he can do for Brooklyn’s championship hopes.

Kevin Durant is the anchor and foundation of everything the Brooklyn Nets hope to achieve. Kyrie Irving gives them the wings to fly and capture the lofty aspirations that owner Joe Tsai so elaborately stated earlier in the season.

NBA @NBA Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first pair of teammates in NBA history with 50+ points in back-to-back games. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first pair of teammates in NBA history with 50+ points in back-to-back games. https://t.co/URUfbCyZLV

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are showing that they are legit title contenders for the championship on their own. With Ben Simmons, they’ll be the hands-on favorites to bag the crown.

