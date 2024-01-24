“Please stop writing”: Magic Johnson’s tweet calling NBA champions as ‘World Champions’ sparks debate among fans 

Besides being regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time, Magic Johnson still finds the time to offer his takes on topics related to the NBA via X (formerly Twitter).

Interestingly, Johnson tweeted about teams in need of a trade before the February trade deadline, such as the LA Lakers, the New Orleans Pelicans, etc., compared to the elites who don't exactly need a move, such as the Denver Nuggets, the LA Clippers, etc.

Despite the Lakers legend's tweet being insightful when it comes to the state of Western Conference teams, several NBA fans noticed the title "World Champion" being handed to the Denver Nuggets. Numerous fans stormed the comments section as they started a debate amongst themselves.

"Please Magic, I have a huge respect for you as you were my favorite player, please stop writing World Champion to refer to NBA champion. Current Basketball World Champion is Germany, not Denver Nuggets."

Originally, the World Champion and NBA Champion debate started when American track and field athlete Noah Lyles criticized NBA champions being referred to as the champions of the world. He honed in specifically on the competition in the NBA being played on American grounds and not in an international setting like the Olympics or the FIBA World Cup.

Despite the dust being settled on that debate, Magic Johnson's comments seemed to have brought it back to life. During the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Germany captured the gold medal against Serbia by a score of 83-77. Additionally, Dennis Schroder secured the FIBA World Cup MVP award following his incredible outing throughout the international tournament.

Magic Johnson reacts to Team USA's disappointing loss to Team Germany

Following Team USA's 113-111 loss to Team Germany during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson tweeted his disappointed reaction.

"Just watched the USA Men's basketball team play Germany in the FIBA World Cup," Johnson wrote, " and I was very disappointed we lost 111-113. Now instead of playing for Gold we will be playing for Bronze."

Originally, Magic Johnson was part of the 1992 "Dream Team," which helped secure the gold medal in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the 1992 Portland FIBA Americas Championship.

Given the reputation that Team USA has built for itself over the years with a brand of excellence, its performance against Germany was puzzling, which left fans stunned at the loss. The team shot 58.5% for the game, including 48.0% from 3-point range.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led the way with 26 points (10 of 17 shooting, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range) and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Daniel Theis and Dennis Schroder combined for 50 points (17 of 28 shooting), 11 assists and nine rebounds for Germany. The team shot 57.7%, including 43.3% from 3-point range.

